This Morning fans ‘despair’ over today’s show: ‘How stupid do they think we are?’

On today’s episode of This Morning (Monday, August 28), Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters were joined by DIY expert, Jo Behari.

Jo aimed to show viewers the tools they needed to make DIY easy for them.

However, this segment has led many fans to ‘despair’ over today’s show, asking: ‘How stupid do they think we are?’

Today, Rochelle and Andi were joined by Jo Behari in a segment aiming to provide viewers with the top tools to make DIY easy.

Jo told the presenting duo that she was going ‘back to basics’ to teach people how to use hand tools correctly.

She first picked up a hammer and suggested that they might be intimidating for some people.

Advising people to pick up a 16 ounce hammer instead of a smaller one, she then showed viewers how to use the hammer.

Instead of holding the hammer at the top, Jo stressed that the ‘point of the handle’ was to hold it for a better momentum.

Jo then went on to demonstrate and explain in detail how to hit a nail into a piece of wood whilst using the hammer.

This Morning fans ‘despair’ over hammer segment

This Morning fans have been feeling nothing but ‘despair’ after having to watch Jo show them how to use a hammer.

They were in disbelief as Jo explained how to hit a nail with a hammer, feeling as though the show thought they were all ‘stupid.’

One fan complained: “How stupid do they think their viewers are? Today they’re showing people how to use a hammer! [Bleep].”

Another fan added: “Is this actually for real? Showing us how to use a hammer? I need to get off this earth. Take me first”

OMG!..How to hold a hammer….I truly despair 🥺 #ThisMorning — fordy52 (@fordy1952) August 28, 2023

Do we really have to tell people how to use a hammer 😂😂😂 #thismorning #BankHolidayMonday — 𝙈𝙧 𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙔 🌐 (@rantymcmoanface) August 28, 2023

How to hammer a nail Coming up next. How to make baked beans on toast#thismorning — Boris Nose (@B0RISNose) August 28, 2023

A third viewer tweeted: “OMG!… How to hold a hammer…I truly despair.”

Another agreed and stated: “Do we really have to tell people how to use a hammer?”

A final fan joked: “How to hammer a nail. Coming up next: How to make baked beans on toast.”

Were you left feeling baffled by this simple DIY segment on today’s This Morning?

