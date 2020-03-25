This Morning fans want show pulled as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urge others to stay home

Viewers of This Morning have called for the show to stop filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK and urged people to stay at home.

Brits can only leave their homes for one of four reasons - shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and to travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

Some viewers think This Morning shouldn't be on air (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Phillip Schofield insisted the daytime show is still on air because it's considered a "necessity" by Government.

Along with Good Morning Britain, the programme is providing the latest news surrounding the crisis for its viewers.

I have anxiety watching this lot... why are you still on air?

However, on Wednesday's show (March 25), viewers called for the programme to stop broadcasting.

They told Phil and Holly Willoughby to go home like they've been telling their viewers to do.

One person said on Twitter: "Simple stop broadcasting go home #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "#ThisMorning you’re telling everyone to stay at home.

"Yet presenters, guests and crew seem to be exempt form this. Practise what you preach."

A third tweeted: "#ThisMorning 'Stay at home unless it's absolutely essential,' says Phillip Schofield, who has gone to work to present the most non-essential programme in the history of television."

A fourth added: "I have anxiety watching this lot... why are you still on air?? Surely the only thing being put out live is the news??"

However, others praised the show for remaining on air to bring the important updates on the virus as well as providing entertainment.

One said: "Love that @thismorning is still on air.

"Keeping us informed about corona virus but managing to keep all of our spirits up.

"Much needed respite. Definitely essential. Thanks guys! And please stay safe."

Another tweeted: "For the time being, it's great that the government have classed @thismorning as an essential service in this crisis.

"The thought of @Schofe and @hollywills not being on air would be unthinkable."

Earlier this month, ITV announced Lorraine and Loose Women were being cancelled.

Good Morning Britain is now running from 6am to 10am, with Lorraine Kelly joining the studio from 9am.

This Morning then airs from 10am to 12:30pm and a repeat episode of Loose Women then airs until 1:30pm.

