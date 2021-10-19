this morning recipes
This Morning fans beg ITV to hire actual chefs instead of celebs for the cookery segments

Daytime viewers want to know why Gok Wan is being hired to be a chef

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning viewers are sick and tired of the show’s cookery segment missing one vital ingredient: chefs. 

ITV viewers are regularly treated to someone cooking up a storm in the studio kitchen.

However, recently one thing has been bugging viewers at home.

Instead of inviting an array of the UK’s most talented chefs, ITV has been enlisting the help of celebrities.

This Morning fans want to get their recipes from trained chefs (Credit: ITV)

From Rochelle Humes to Gok Wan cooking, viewers are confused as to why everyone appears to be a professional chef nowadays.

After Tuesday’s show, many rushed to Twitter to share their frustrations.

What are This Morning viewers complaining about?

“Why can’t they get real chefs who actually know what they’re talking about?? It’s UMAMI #ThisMorning,” said one viewer, after Gok mispronounced it.

A second viewer tweeted: “Jewellery and clothes expert Gok cooks a pasty. And I wonder why I spend most of my life confused #ThisMorning.”

“Why don’t they give young student chefs a spot on the show with all their new ideas. Would be a better shout,” said a third.

It’s not the first time there have been complaints from viewers.

Viewers were annoyed when Rochelle Humes was asked to share her recipes (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes recently popped in to cook up her “famous” Mac & Cheese.

Viewers weren’t impressed, with one ranting: “There are so many TV chefs, why do we need Rochelle’s family dinners?”

A second said: “Another nepotist segment. give a young chef a chance instead of wannabes like @RochelleHumes #thismorning”.

“Is everyone a bloody TV chef these days? #thismorning” added a third.

While a fourth said: “It seems to me that today’s chef cancelled and they quickly lined up Rochelle with Mac & Cheese. And of course, called it ‘ultimate’ as per #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10 am.

