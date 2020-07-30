This Morning fans beg 'boring' show to get some new faces

This Morning fans called the show 'boring' today (Thursday, July 30) . They're desperate for some new faces to appear.

Eamonn and Ruth's This Morning offerings didn't go down well (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were hosting, but what was on offer seemingly didn't thrill those watching at home.

Who was on This Morning today?

Firstly, the show opened with a quirky discussion on Percy Pigs and the news they could be banned.

A Percy Pig 'superfan' appeared and said he'd be devastated if he couldn't get his favourite sweet treat any more.

Meanwhile, the hosts then moved the debate to one about campervans. The question was whether they make a good holiday or a bad one.

Michelle, who loves campervanning, and Tanith who hates it, phoned in to discuss the pros and cons.

Viewers were by this point beginning to lose the will with the show.

'Boring' Vanessa Feltz, Phil Vickery and Kelly Hoppen

Vanessa is on This Morning quite a lot (Credit: ITV)

Other segments included Vanessa Feltz hosting a phone-in on repairing broken friendships. It was a double dose of Vanessa, who had earlier also appeared on This Morning's View

Kelly Hoppen was on to advise people via video link about how they could spruce up their dull interiors.

Chef Phil Vickery then appeared to cook 'Eamonn's favourite' an Arctic roll.

Phil's cookery section was under fire. They felt he'd made an Arctic roll on the show countless times before.

How many times is he going to make an Arctic roll on This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Several ITV watchers complained that the show needed to get 'some new faces'. They say they're fed up of seeing the same old people over and over again.

#thismorning need some new faces

All we get is 600 year old Vanessa and Miss I am an expert in everything Alice Beer — James (@Jamesy_c1) July 30, 2020

I rarely see it but when i do Vanessa is always doing a phone in titled "Am i being unreasonable?" Every time 🤣 — Paul (@Paul0554) July 30, 2020

Kelly Hoppen ... not AGAIN!! Doesn’t ITV realise there are OTHER interior designers, chefs, etc in the world?? KH is so dull& condescending and BEIGE... 😖😖😖#thismorning — I, Claudia (@koolkitten77) July 30, 2020

Vickery has done Arctic roll several times on #ThisMorning over the years.. got any new recipes Phil? 🤷‍♂️ — ⚡️ᴄʀᴀɪɢ⚡️ (@cb_038) July 30, 2020

Other viewers just thought the whole show was boring.

The section on campervans was called 'awkward'. Dr Ranj also appeared to discuss summer hazards for kids and many found that 'boring' too.

Why is this segment so awkward? 😂 #ThisMorning — Shaun Angus (@shangusxo) July 30, 2020

Is it bad that I don't care? Because I really don't. And before anyone comes at me for being here... I've been up since balf three this morning. I'm bored 😂 #ThisMorning — 𝓔𝓿𝓪 🤟 (@itsevangeliaa) July 30, 2020

Deffo running out of ideas Inflatables !!! #ThisMorning — jonathan garrigan (@jongaz) July 30, 2020

Who will present This Morning on Friday?

Eamonn and Ruth are stepping in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Monday to Thursday. Their usual Friday slot is therefore being filled by a number of different presenters.

The last two weeks have been covered by Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 31) Rochelle will be joined by Dermot O'Leary.

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

