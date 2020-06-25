This Morning fans back Judge Rinder as he tells Matthew Wright off

This Morning fans were right behind Judge Rob Rinder today as he ticked off Matthew Wright over some nasty comments.

Rob and Matthew were calling in to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss the day's news on Thursday (June 25).

The first topic was the heat and how people have been descending on beaches to soak up the sun.

But as well as the lack of social distancing, the litter people have been leaving behind is pretty disgusting and Matthew had something to say about it.

Matthew and Judge Rinder were talking litter on beaches (Credit: ITV)

What did Matthew Wright say on This Morning?

When asked about the scenes on the beaches, Matthew was keen to stress it's a shame people are ignoring social distancing.

"We, as Brits, have had enough of lockdown regardles. The downside is every Thursday for the first two months of lockdown we stood on our doorsteps clapping the NHS, now we're giving two fingers to the NHS."

Matthew was pretty opinionated about it (Credit: ITV)

He then turned to the litter situation.

"The litter the next day, there's no excuse, these people are pigs, they're not humans they're pigs.

"The scenes at Bournmouth beach this morning are disgusting."

He also revealed people have been urinating and deficating on his street.

What did Judge Rinder say?

Rob explained his own thoughts next: "I completely agree with Matthew apart from his comment about people being pigs."

He then went off on a slight tangent wishing Matthew's mum a happy birthday!

"Happy birthday to your 80-year-old mum today, I think she would definitely not want you to call people who've got lockdown fatigue pigs.

"There are people who spoil it. Of course people should take their rubbish home, they are absolutely despicable and disgusting, I just think Matthew went a little bit too far calling them pigs and your mum would have been disappointed."

As Matthew slapped his own wrists, Holly said: "You've been told!"

What did viewers say?

Plenty of those watching at home backed Judge Rinder.

Couldn’t agree more with @RobbieRinder, he put it so eloquently when Matthew Wright was calling people “pigs”. Such a wonderful man with a good heart. #ThisMorning — LynnesyPatterson (@Lynnesy1) June 25, 2020

Matthew Wright is a hypocrite, he didn't call #BlackLivesMatter antifa pigs... They didn't have toilets when marching and congregating! Left-wing hypocrite! Get him off #thismorning he is disgusting! pic.twitter.com/KRXqSDDY5A — G13NN H 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@GlennHutton) June 25, 2020

#ThisMorning #MathewWright saying sunbathers are pigs” get this thing off our screens 🤮 — Richard Stewart (@Richard_GJS) June 25, 2020

Matthew Wright just got owned by Judge Rinder #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/JzJK8e1DEW — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) June 25, 2020

Rinder rinsing Matthew Wright 😂 #ThisMorning — Victoria 🎀 (@vickyallover) June 25, 2020

Thats it rinder lay In to matthew, he might block you after this tho #ThisMorning — Evil Batman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🐝 (@clsyoshimoo) June 25, 2020

Others agreed

There were others, though, who completely agreed with Matthew.

They couldn't understand the issue with calling them pigs because they also think they are.

#thismorning Matthew calling people pigs- why not? They don't care and can be destructive with manners. — Marian (@irishborn54) June 25, 2020

Matthew Wright was spot on. What’s wrong with calling them pigs? Ppl who leave their litter behind are disgusting. How hard is it to take a bag and take your litter with you?#ThisMorning — pami kaur (@princesspkh) June 25, 2020

#thismorning well said Matthew. People ARE pigs( sorry Robert). We have abided to lockdown rules for 3 months and we have 2 boys with special needs. We would love to take them too the beach but that would be wrong on all levels! — Stavy (@oramsteve) June 25, 2020

This is why he called them Pigs and he was absolutely spot on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Qe0Omkn4MT — Louise Needham (@LouiseNeedham22) June 25, 2020

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.

