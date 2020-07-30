This Morning fans accuse Ruth Langsford of 'spoiling' Celebrity MasterChef result

This Morning fans weren't happy with Ruth Langsford after accusing her of 'spoiling' the result of Celebrity MasterChef.

The host, alongside Eamonn Holmes, discussed This Morning's View alongside Vanessa Feltz and Celebrity MasterChef contestant Amar Latif on Thursday's show (July 30).

What did Ruth Langsford say on This Morning?

Ruth Langsford was accused of spoiling the Celebrity MasterChef result (ITV)

Ruth praised Amar for his appearance on the cooking show.

After he made a joke about his eyes, Ruth said: "For people who haven't seen Amar before, he is blind.

"He's the most incredible person because not only is he on MasterChef, which is amazing, but he's now through to the final of MasterChef.

"I was watching you last night, we talked to you before you went on the show, Amar, and I'm just in awe.

"Last night you were cooking for 100 people, and the pressure was on and there you were filleting fish and you can't see. It's been unbelievable watching you."

Amar is a big hit on Celebrity MasterChef and Ruth loves him (Credit: ITV)

Amar replied: "It makes things easier when you can't see because you can't see problems and you just get on with it.

"I'm imagining the world around me, I'm imagining lots of happy people and we were cooking for the Guide Dogs Centre so I was just imagining lots of these lovely Labradors!"

Ruth told him: "You're very modest and we'll definitely be watching tonight, spurring you on."

Why were This Morning fans unhappy with Ruth?

Did Ruth give the game away on This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Ruth seemingly spoilt the result for many of those watching at home because the second semi-final hasn't aired on BBC One yet. Therefore, the three finalists have not officially been confirmed.

Last night (Wednesday, July 29) saw the remaining eight contestants compete in the first semi-final.

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was sent home by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, but there are seven people still in the competition.

Tonight, a double bill will air, with the next semi-final on BBC One at 7.30pm, followed by the final at 8.30pm.

The contestants left will be whittled down to just three for the final.

This Morning viewers called Ruth out on 'spoiling' the result for them.

One wrote: "Of course Amar latif has to be doing This Morning's View obvously fueling rumours that he has won #celebritymasterchef don't make it too obvious #ThisMorning."

Others added: "Thanks for the spoiler, Ruth," and "Spoilsport".

Thank you ruth for spoiler not watched last nights masterchef, was gona watch it after watching this morning.. — Jeanmcculloch (@Jeanmcculloch4) July 30, 2020

Anyone notice that Ruth said that Amar is in the final of Celebrity MasterChef? I thought there’s still ANOTHER semi-final to go?! Way to go, spoilsport. #ThisMorning — Cal (@Panayisalad) July 30, 2020

Woops thanks for the spoiler Ruth it's only the 2nd semi final. Thanks for ruining it for me @RuthieeL #ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) July 30, 2020

Did Ruth Langsford actually spoil the result?

Of course it's highly possible that Ruth just got her words mixed up and meant the semi-final.

Over on Loose Women, Thursday host Ranvir Singh also congratulated Judi Love on making the final.

However, it's unclear whether either Amar or Judi make the actual final or if both presenters just got the wrong end of the stick.

Celebrity MasterChef airs tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on BBC One.

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.

