The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 28th May 2020
TV

This Morning fans accuse Ruth and Eamonn of wasting Matt Hancock interview with ridiculous questions

They asked about haircuts and holidays

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Eamonn Holmes, Matt Hancock, Ruth Langsford, This Morning

This Morning viewers have hit out at Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes for their line of questioning to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock appeared on the morning show to discuss the launch of the UK's new track and trace system to tackle coronavirus.

The new system sees anyone testing positive for coronavirus being contacted and asked to log who they have been in close contact with. Those people will then be asked to isolate for 14 days even if they don't have symptoms.

Ruth and Eamonn interview Matt Hancock on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BBC bias fury as Emily Maitlis says Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules

Ridiculous question on This Morning

However, after a few questions about the system, the This Morning presenters moved on to other things, including asking Mr Hancock whether we'll be able to go on foreign holidays in July.

Mr Hancock suggested he "wouldn't rule out" holidays in July, but he didn't want to commit.

But it was Ruth's repeated questions about hairdressers being allowed to reopen that really annoyed people!

Mr Hancock said his wife has been cutting his hair (Credit: ITV)

She admitted she "didn't mean to be glib" by asking when we'd be able to get our hair done again, insisting she needed her roots touching up as much as anyone else.

After suggesting they use protective equipment, social distancing from other clients, and don't have anything to eat or drink while there, Ruth said she felt it could be made safe.

Mr Hancock told her: "It's a challenge, but not an insurmountable challenge. We're working on what it would look like to have protective equipment in place."

He also joked his wife had cut his own hair after he was inspired by Phillip Schofield's online video in which his other half trimmed his locks.

But fans still didn't see the funny side of any of it, and suggested Ruth and Eamonn should be asking more hard-hitting questions about the UK death toll.

What did fans say?

Read more: GMB fans turn on Linda Lusardi over Clap for Carers

Civic duty

Eamonn did address the ongoing Dominic Cummings saga, and asked whether the government could expect people to adhere to what was being asked of them after Cummings seemingly broke the rules.

Mr Hancock insisted that whilst he did have the powers to enforce this, he was hoping he didn't have to use them and that people would do this voluntarily as part of their "civic duty".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Eamonn Holmes Matt Hancock Ruth Langsford This Morning

Trending Articles

 Restaurants could reopen next month with diners eating under lampshade-like plexiglass bubbles
The Bill and Flash Gordon star Tony Scannell dies aged 74
The full list of shops, restaurants and businesses the government has banned from reopening on June 15
This Morning viewers slam Ruth Langsford for suggesting some Brits see furlough as 'one big summer holiday'
Toni & Guy and Regis hairdressers announce reopening date
GMB's Dr Mark Porter reveals 'embarrassment' over Clap for Carers