This Morning host Eamonn Holmes responded to a tweet about how the TV business can be “cruel” after being axed from the show’s Friday slots.

On Monday, ITV announced Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford would no longer be fronting the Friday editions of the daytime show.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be taking over their spot and Ruth and Eamonn will continue to host during key holidays.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford replaced as Friday hosts of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What message did Eamonn Holmes like?

Following the news, many fans of Eamonn and Ruth expressed their sadness.

Journalist and royal expert Kinsey Schofield wrote on Twitter: “I really enjoy you and your wife.

“This business can be so cruel. I will continue to support you and whatever you decide to do next.

“Congratulations on so many brilliant years executing the job wonderfully.”

Eamonn ‘liked’ the tweet and also responded: “Very kind of you to say Lady K. Appreciate it.”

What did Eamonn Holmes say about their This Morning axe?

On Monday, Eamonn and Ruth shared a sweet message to Alison and Dermot.

The joint statement said: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

Dermot and Alison will replace Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Meanwhile, Alison said it’s an “honour” for her to be hosting the programme.

She said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Alison said it’s an “honour” for her to be hosting This Morning (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Dermot say about joining This Morning?

In addition, Dermot said: “I’m deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year.

“We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

