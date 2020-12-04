This Morning viewers think Eamonn Holmes was “rude” to a caller today.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford after they discovered they are being replaced on the show.

As a result, some viewers think it could be the cause of Eamonn’s cheeky behaviour on the show on Friday (December 4).

Some viewers took objection to Eamonn’s behaviour towards a viewer, who had called in as part of Spin to Win.

The woman answered the phone and didn’t appear to realise that Eamonn was on the other end.

Instead of saying the pass phrase, she simply said “hello”.

“Who is this, what is your name?” Eamonn asked. “You’re on national television.”

After some initial confusion, she told the pair her name was Denise. Mishearing her, Eamonn then replied: “Lynn?”

Ruth told him the caller was actually called Denise and the hosts broke the news to her that she wouldn’t be able to take part in the game as she didn’t answer with the pass phrase.

As a result, Eamonn then ended the call by calling Denise a “loser”.

What did This Morning viewers say about Eamonn Holmes?

Fans rushed to social media to hit out at Eamonn’s “unprofessional” behaviour on-air.

How embarrassing and demeaning and rude to do that to Denise, then Eamonn and Ruth wonder why they're being sidelined, awful way to speak to someone #ThisMorning — Taylor (@taylorben28) December 4, 2020

Oh why does Eamonn Holmes do this? Just try and embarrass people for his own fun. You don’t know what might be going on with them in their life. Especially this year. Calling them a loser is pretty pathetic @thismorning #ThisMorning — vickster51 (@vickster51) December 4, 2020

And you wonder why @EamonnHolmes has been given the boot from @thismorning #spintowin so rude, possibly had a manners transplant at some point — Ian Collins (@iangc1972) December 4, 2020

However, some people defended Eamonn.

They said: “People complaining that Eamonn was rude to Denise on the phone after she messed up.

“She was rude first and she admitted entering every day and STILL MUCKED UP.”

One viewer tweeted: “Denise was quite rude so she deserved to have her face rubbed in it by Eamonn #ThisMorning.”

While another added: “I think Denise was rude!”

What did Eamonn say about getting axed from the show?

Following news that they had lost their Friday slot on the show, Eamonn and Ruth issued a statement.

It read said: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!

“It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Sadly, their move hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

After receiving online abuse, reports claim that Alison, 45, is having ‘duty of care’ meetings with ITV.