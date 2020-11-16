Eamonn Holmes has suggested that internet trolls worked to get him off This Morning alongside his co-host Ruth Langsford.

ITV has reportedly dropped the pair – who have fronted the Friday edition of the daytime show since 2006 – in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

This Morning is reportedly swapping Ruth and Eamonn with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes say?

Speaking during a Belfast Live Facebook chat, according to the Mirror, the TV presenter said: “People say it’s water off a duck’s back but people wake up and they know they can get you sacked…

“That’s the thing about live TV. It can be very stressful.”

Read more: Fern Britton shares sympathy over Eamonn and Ruth’s ‘axing from This Morning’

His words reportedly came the night before news broke about his controversial axing from This Morning.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Eamonn and Ruth reportedly feel ‘upset’ over the decision (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Ruth Langsford dismisses shake-up rumours

It follows an interview with New! last week, in which Ruth dismissed rumours of a shake-up

She told the publication: “There’s always talk, I don’t know. Not that anybody’s told me.

They know they can get you sacked. That’s the thing about live TV. It can be very stressful.

“I’ve been doing it a very long time and it seems we’ve been very popular.”

According to reports, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – who have previously appeared on This Morning alongside each other as guest presenters – will take over the Friday slot.

Regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will continue to present the show from Monday to Thursday, with Eamonn and Ruth covering for them during their usual six-week break over the summer.

Alison Hammond has previously served as a guest-presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth ‘deeply hurt and saddened’

However, the couple reportedly feel “deeply hurt”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes breaks his silence after This Morning ‘axing’ to pay tribute to Des O’Connor

“It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday.”

Would you prefer to have Alison and Dermot presenting on Fridays? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.