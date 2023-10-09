This Morning star welcomes second baby as she shares ‘gorgeous’ first pictures and adorable name

This Morning GP Dr Sara Kayat has revealed that she’s welcomed her second baby.

With Holly Willoughby absent following the alleged plot to kidnap her, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle took the reins of the show.

And they opened with “some really lovely news”.

Dr Sara from This Morning with her new baby Rose (Credit: ITV)

This Morning GP Dr Sara welcome second baby

Opening the show, This Morning host Craig said: “We are starting with some really lovely news because over the weekend Dr Sara welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into the world, called Rose.”

Josie added: “She’s gorgeous, she joins the family as a younger sister to her very proud big brother Harris. We’re sending them a huge congratulations and loads and loads of love!”

Dr Sara’s little boy Harris with his new sister (Credit: ITV)

Two pictures of the gorgeous new arrival flashed up on screen. The first showed Dr Sara cradling baby Rose shortly after her delivery.

The second showed her big brother Harris meeting his little sister for the first time.

‘Little pumpkin’

Back in May, Dr Sara revealed that she was expecting her second baby.

Dr Sara revealed the news in an adorable photo posted to her Instagram. The picture shows her snuggled up to her son, soon-to-be big brother Harris, who has a little hand on her new bump.

“And so, we grow,” she began the caption, announcing the wonderful news that: “We are expecting a little pumpkin this October.”

The happy news comes at a welcome time for the ITV show, with Holly’s future seemingly up in the air following the alleged kidnap plot against her.

Sara welcomed her first child, Harris, in May 2020.

