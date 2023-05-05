This Morning viewers distracted by Dermot O’Leary’s very different appearance today

Dermot O’Leary has left This Morning viewers distracted today. People couldn’t get over the TV presenter’s altered appearance on today’s installment of the hit daytime show.

The star left ITV viewers baffled today (May 5). To mark tomorrow’s coronation, Dermot led a special Coronation Street episode of This Morning alongside co-star Alison Hammond. And he shocked viewers by looking very different to usual.

Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today

Dermot and co-presenter Alison presented from a new location today. The duo swapped the studio for the cobbles to present a special Coronation Street collab show.

Why does Dermot look like he’s off to a funeral?

The special Coronation show included a tour round Weatherfield and a street party attended by Corrie cast members. There was also a retreat inside The Rovers Return Inn for shelter when a classic British dowpour struck! However it was not the changed location, but Dermot’s changed appearance, that seemed to get This Morning fans talking.

Dermot’s changed appearance distracted This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

In the spirit of the occasion, Dermot seemed to have opted for an outfit outside of his usual style. In a change from his usual presenting attire, Dermot was looking very dapper in a smart black suit.

Dermot donned a suit to the Coronation Street set (Credit: ITV)

During and following the segment, many viewers took to social media to try to make sense of Dermot‘s strange appearance. They all seemed to be saying the same thing about the presenter’s outfit.

“Why is Dermot dressed for a funeral?” One person tweeted.

“Is Dermot going to a funeral after this?” Someone else agreed. Another person also said: “Why does Dermot look like he’s off to a funeral?”

Overall, the special episode of the show received mixed opinions from ITV viewers.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

