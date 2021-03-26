This Morning Dermot O'Leary
TV

This Morning: Dermot O’Leary panics after breaking rules on air

Dermot apologised to co-star Alison, who found it hilarious

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary panicked as he accidentally broke rules on today’s show.

The presenter, 47, reached out and touched his co-host Alison Hammond on the hand despite having to follow social distance rules in the studio.

As Alison started dancing to music in the studio, Dermot teased his co-star.

This Morning Dermot O'Leary
Dermot accidentally touched Alison’s hand on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Dermot O’Leary on This Morning?

Alison was told she would be surprising someone live by joining their garden gathering once the next COVID-19 restrictions lift (March 29).

She said: “I can’t wait, I’m coming to a garden near you!”

Dermot said: “You better do your head swing thing you did on Dosh on your Doorstep last week, I loved that.”

Alison Hammond on This Morning
Alison found Dermot’s blunder hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Alison asked: “Dutty wine?”

Reaching over and tapping Alison on the hand, Dermot said: “I want you to dutty wine!”

He added: “I’m not allowed to touch you! I’m sorry, I couldn’t help it!”

Alison put her hand out as she exclaimed: “He’s just touched me! Sanitiser! I’m going to put it in my tea.”

Dermot then got up and walked off to get some hand sanitiser.

This Morning Alison and Dermot O'Leary
The pair used hand sanitiser (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say?

Alison joked: “He’s just touched me, get him out of here!”

Dermot then brought the sanitiser as the pair used it on their hands.

However, Alison quipped: “Don’t touch me again, alright?”

Meanwhile, viewers have been loving Alison and Dermot on Friday shows.

One person said on Twitter: “Loving Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning Can we have them 5 days a week please #ITV?”

Dermot and Alison couldn't stop laughing at Lulu's unusual phobia
Fans are loving Dermot and Alison (Credit: ITV)

In addition, another wrote: “I’m dyinggg at Alison Hammond screaming at the fact Dermot accidentally touched her hand.”

After that, a third added: “Alison & Dermot are TV gold! Such a blast on TV really find their shows enjoyable.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

