This Morning host Dermot O’Leary panicked as he accidentally broke rules on today’s show.

The presenter, 47, reached out and touched his co-host Alison Hammond on the hand despite having to follow social distance rules in the studio.

As Alison started dancing to music in the studio, Dermot teased his co-star.

Dermot accidentally touched Alison’s hand on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Dermot O’Leary on This Morning?

Alison was told she would be surprising someone live by joining their garden gathering once the next COVID-19 restrictions lift (March 29).

She said: “I can’t wait, I’m coming to a garden near you!”

Dermot said: “You better do your head swing thing you did on Dosh on your Doorstep last week, I loved that.”

Alison found Dermot’s blunder hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Alison asked: “Dutty wine?”

Reaching over and tapping Alison on the hand, Dermot said: “I want you to dutty wine!”

He added: “I’m not allowed to touch you! I’m sorry, I couldn’t help it!”

Alison put her hand out as she exclaimed: “He’s just touched me! Sanitiser! I’m going to put it in my tea.”

Dermot then got up and walked off to get some hand sanitiser.

The pair used hand sanitiser (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say?

Alison joked: “He’s just touched me, get him out of here!”

Dermot then brought the sanitiser as the pair used it on their hands.

However, Alison quipped: “Don’t touch me again, alright?”

Meanwhile, viewers have been loving Alison and Dermot on Friday shows.

One person said on Twitter: “Loving Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning Can we have them 5 days a week please #ITV?”

Fans are loving Dermot and Alison (Credit: ITV)

In addition, another wrote: “I’m dyinggg at Alison Hammond screaming at the fact Dermot accidentally touched her hand.”

After that, a third added: “Alison & Dermot are TV gold! Such a blast on TV really find their shows enjoyable.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

