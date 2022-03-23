This Morning viewers fume over Deidre’s advice to caller who cheated on partner

This Morning viewers were stunned today as Deidre Sanders gave advice to one caller who had cheated on their partner.

‘April’ phoned into Wednesday’s programme to get advice on how she can overcome her guilt at having cheated on her boyfriend.

‘April’ had cheated on her partner in the “first few weeks” of their relationship.

Deidre listened to ‘April’ and her story (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today with Deidre?

But now she’s 20 weeks pregnant and struggling with the ‘guilt’ because her partner hasn’t forgiven her.

Deidre told ‘April’: “This is a relationship going at speed because you’ve been together a year.

“But when you, in quote, cheated it was really, really early days so you hadn’t got the commitment together then.

‘April’ said she cheated on her partner at the start of their relationship (Credit: ITV)

“As much as anything, this is actually about your partner feeling insecure rather than that you did anything terrible.

“You hadn’t committed to him at that point, he probably hadn’t committed to you so he’s just feeling threatened by you having been with somebody else.

“I would say to him you’re now going to have a baby together and it’s really important that he gets over this.

“But he’s got to understand it’s about him working on himself because he needs to come to terms with that insecurity.”

Deidre was criticised by viewers for her advice (Credit: ITV)

She added: “You’re having a baby together, you do not want this hanging over and clouding all the early days of having a baby together.”

Viewers on Twitter weren’t impressed with Deidre’s advice, however.

One person said: “What the hell has happened to Deidre, giving the ok on cheating on your partner.”

Another wrote: “Deidre needs to rethink her stance on this. This woman cheated on her partner.. simple as.”

One added: “That’s right Deidre #ThisMorning. Blame the partner. It’s his fault. He should get used to being blamed for everything.”

