This Morning viewers have been divided by a Christmas tree discussion on today’s show.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to interior designer Kelly Hoppen to help viewers with their “design dilemmas”.

They were keen to ask Kelly if there’s a date when putting up your Christmas tree is acceptable after many people revealed they’re already putting up decorations a month early.

Kelly Hoppen said Brits should put their Christmas trees up whenever this year (Credit: ITV)

When should you put up your Christmas tree, according to This Morning star Kelly?

Kelly said: “Really, the 1st December I guess but I think this year, we’ve just had such a horrible year.

“We should put them up now!”

Holly said: “It’s official! She’s declared tree season is open.”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the discussion, with many saying it’s too early for Christmas trees to be put up.

One said: “Can think of nothing worse than putting a Christmas tree up now & looking at it until Jan 6th.”

Another tweeted: “Far too early to put the Christmas tree up.”

One added: “NOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Regardless of this year being one of the worst – CHRISTMAS IS IN DECEMBER.” [Sic]

However, others revealed their trees are already up and they’re in the Christmas spirit.

One wrote: “Mine has been up since the first week of October.”

Another commented: “Mine will be going up the weekend, it will be nice and cosy with the twinkling lights on on these long winter lockdown nights and will add a bit of magic.”

A third said: “I have had my tree and decorations up since October 24th!”

Holly said she’s planning on putting her festive decorations up (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Holly admitted she’s been debating whether to put her tree up.

She said: “I’ve got my Christmas lights outside my house on already. They’ve been on for about a month!

“My sister’s done it, she’s got her decorations up. My niece has decorated her tree in her bedroom. I’m feeling left out!”

Phil asked: “By the weekend that’ll be up?” to which Holly said: “Yeah, why not.”

