‘Should surely be on post 9pm watershed!’: This Morning viewers aghast at Craig Doyle’s appearance today

This Morning fans looked on in disbelief today (August 4) as the popular morning show aired a usual segment starring Craig Doyle.

Craig joined breakfast host Josie Gibson on the ITV programme, but viewers saw Craig in a whole different light.

The show opened with Craig doing a spot of hoovering, but with a twist.

Craig Doyles and Josie Gibson co-hosted This Morning, which had a Freddie Mercury element (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle’s unusual appearance on This Morning

The Irish presenter was transformed into Freddie Mercury on Friday’s instalment of the show.

Craig dressed to impress as the show started and decided to hoover the studio dress as Freddie from the iconic Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video.

Wearing a black leather skirt, pink top and a wig, the star cleaned the studio, with Josie paying him no attention.

Craig Doyle’s “chicken fillet” came out while he cleaned (Credit: ITV)

The skit went off without a hitch, however the show aired the bloopers from the sequence on social media. A video shared across This Morning‘s Instagram and TikTok showed a wardrobe malfunction that didn’t make the final cut.

Craig popped out of his top

A hilarious video was shared with Craig getting into his cleaning, so much so the “chicken fillet” in his bra popped out, which made the studio laugh.

This Morning shared the video with the caption: “He lost a chicken fillet!’ [Laughing emoji].

“When we asked @craigadoyle to dress up as Freddie Mercury, he didn’t take a lot of persuading… but nobody was ready for what happened during rehearsals this morning!”

This Morning viewers’ reaction

One perplexed viewer questioned: “What the hell has become of This Morning.”

An amused onlooker said: “Ahaha this should surely be on post 9pm watershed, @craigadoyle looking way too smoking HOT.”

Another added: “Craig and Josie are the best! So lovely to see such genuine people presenting this programme! Not forgetting Dermot [O’Leary] and Alison [Hammond] also.”

One spectator wanted to promote both to regulars and said: “These two are definitely the best combo, make them permanent,” to which another social media user chimed in: “@craigadoyle and @josiegibson85 really should present this morning every day!”

Craig made his This Morning debut in 2022. Since then, he has become a regular fixture and based on fan reaction, they want more.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

