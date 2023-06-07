This Morning fan favourite ‘contender’ to replace Phillip Schofield despite ‘lack of significant rapport’ with Holly

After proving popular with This Morning viewers today, Craig Doyle is thought to be in contention to replace Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s co-host.

However, a body language expert has described a “lack of rapport” between the two when they appeared on the show together earlier today (June 7).

Holly came back to This Morning on Monday (June 5) following an extended break after Phillip’s departure last month. Alongside fellow This Morning host Josie Gibson, she addressed the recent scandal.

Craig and Holly have a “genuine connection”, a body language expert says (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Before she was joined by Craig today, who’s worked on This Morning as a relief presenter since last year, he took to Twitter to defend both his co-host and the show itself. He said: “Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week. The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working & talented teams I know. See you Wednesday.”

Holly and Craig’s ‘natural and genuine’ connection

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton discussed the pair’s appearance today. He said: “Holly appeared quite guarded as she hosted This Morning with Craig today. However, I did notice a slightly better level of rapport between them, compared to Holly and Josie.

Despite Craig and Holly getting on well, I’m yet to see a significant level of rapport between the two.

“Despite Craig and Holly getting on well, I’m yet to see a significant level of rapport between the two. I did notice there was little or no interaction between him and Holly, with no reciprocal liking or touching. I think it’s going to take time for Holly to get used to presenting with someone new, and build a depth of rapport.

Craig has been appearing on This Morning since 2022 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Also, for a new presenter like Craig, it must be quite daunting stepping into such a big hosting gig. With that being said, I’m yet to see an extremely strong level of rapport with Holly and the presenters she’s worked with this week – but Craig could potentially get there.”

Darren went on to say that he views Craig as being more of a contender to join Holly as a regular co-host than Josie. He referred to their “natural and genuine connection” with each other. However, he explained that it’ll take time for them to get used to each other. He described Craig as not being as “confident” when around Holly compared to when he presents with Josie.

Craig proves popular with This Morning viewers

On Twitter, viewers shared their thoughts on the Holly and Craig pairing too. It certainly seems to be a popular choice. One fan said: “There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent.”

Another said: “Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to This Morning in a very long time”.

Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to #ThisMorning in a very long time. — Louise Clarke (@Loobylou65) June 7, 2023

