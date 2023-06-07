Craig Doyle, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

This Morning fan favourite ‘contender’ to replace Phillip Schofield despite ‘lack of significant rapport’ with Holly

He proved popular with viewers online after today's episode

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

After proving popular with This Morning viewers today, Craig Doyle is thought to be in contention to replace Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s co-host.

However, a body language expert has described a “lack of rapport” between the two when they appeared on the show together earlier today (June 7).

Holly came back to This Morning on Monday (June 5) following an extended break after Phillip’s departure last month. Alongside fellow This Morning host Josie Gibson, she addressed the recent scandal.

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Craig and Holly have a “genuine connection”, a body language expert says (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Before she was joined by Craig today, who’s worked on This Morning as a relief presenter since last year, he took to Twitter to defend both his co-host and the show itself. He said: “Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week. The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working & talented teams I know. See you Wednesday.”

Holly and Craig’s ‘natural and genuine’ connection

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton discussed the pair’s appearance today. He said: “Holly appeared quite guarded as she hosted This Morning with Craig today. However, I did notice a slightly better level of rapport between them, compared to Holly and Josie.

Despite Craig and Holly getting on well, I’m yet to see a significant level of rapport between the two.

“Despite Craig and Holly getting on well, I’m yet to see a significant level of rapport between the two. I did notice there was little or no interaction between him and Holly, with no reciprocal liking or touching. I think it’s going to take time for Holly to get used to presenting with someone new, and build a depth of rapport.

Craig Doyle on This Morning
Craig has been appearing on This Morning since 2022 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Also, for a new presenter like Craig, it must be quite daunting stepping into such a big hosting gig. With that being said, I’m yet to see an extremely strong level of rapport with Holly and the presenters she’s worked with this week – but Craig could potentially get there.”

Darren went on to say that he views Craig as being more of a contender to join Holly as a regular co-host than Josie. He referred to their “natural and genuine connection” with each other. However, he explained that it’ll take time for them to get used to each other. He described Craig as not being as “confident” when around Holly compared to when he presents with Josie.

Craig proves popular with This Morning viewers

On Twitter, viewers shared their thoughts on the Holly and Craig pairing too. It certainly seems to be a popular choice. One fan said: “There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent.”

Another said: “Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to This Morning in a very long time”. 

Read more: This Morning facing fresh presenting shake-up in ‘sign’ permanent host could be on screen next week

A message to you, from Holly | This Morning

What do you think Craig and Holly together on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.

Related Topics

Craig Doyle Holly Willoughby Josie Gibson This Morning

Trending Articles

Amanda Holden with sunglasses on, Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Amanda Holden ‘makes dig at Holly Willoughby as she mocks star’s statement’ about Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby to quit This Morning by the end of the year after backlash over Schofe scandal?
Jane McDonald at the Soap Awards / Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Credit: ITV / ED composite)
Viewers all saying the same thing about Jane McDonald as she replaces Schofe as Soap Awards host
Eamonn Holmes and Vanessa Feltz on TalkTV
Vanessa Feltz hits out at former This Morning stars for ‘aggrieved, grudging malice’ against show amid Phillip Schofield scandal
EastEnders' Suki, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki in mortal danger as her plan to get rid of Nish goes horribly wrong
Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson looking expressive on This Morning today
This Morning viewers issue same complaint over Holly and Josie’s relationship on show