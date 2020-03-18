This Morning fans slam show for 'not following coronavirus guidelines'

Viewers of This Morning have criticised the show for not following government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people over 70, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women to being social distancing in a bid to combat the virus.

He also said people in general should start avoiding large crowds and to work from home.

However, many viewers pointed out that on Wednesday's This Morning (March 18), guests were still sat closely together on the sofa.

This Morning viewers thought Phil and Holly were sitting too close (Credit: ITV)

One person said: "Good to see ⁦@thismorning social distancing with the experts #coronavirus #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "#ThisMorning why are you not practicing social distancing on the sofa? #coronavirus."

A third added: "Why are you all sitting so close? Every precaution and all that @hollywills @Schofe."

#ThisMorning why are you not practicing social distancing on the sofa? #coronavirus — Naomi Snelling (@naomijwitcomb) March 18, 2020

Why are you all sitting so close 🤷🏼‍♀️ Every precaution and all that @hollywills @Schofe — Mrs B (@Chooster) March 18, 2020

On today's Good Morning Britain, hosts Piers Morgan and Ranvir Singh - who filled in for Susanna Reid as she self-isolates - sat further apart from each other as a precautionary measure.

Speaking on the show, Piers said: "Ranvir, no offence, we're being separated here on health grounds.

"Ranvir said, 'I'll only co-host with him if you put up a metre-long barrier.'"

He also revealed the show was down to a skeleton crew of around eight people.

Meanwhile, Phil appeared to hint This Morning could be cancelled amid the crisis.

Piers and Ranvir sat further apart on GMB (Credit: ITV)

During a chat with Anneka Rice and Matthew Wright, Phil discussed the BBC shutting down six shows - including Holby City, Doctors and Casualty - amid the outbreak.

Phil said: "It's bound to happen. We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth."

ITV recently told us: "Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our people and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our business.

"We are in a developing and dynamic situation so we’re complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure we keep everyone as safe and secure as possible."

