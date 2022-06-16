This Morning viewers were left baffled over the cost of Clodagh McKenna‘s dress on today’s show (June 16).

Royal Ascot is in full swing, and the ITV show and some of its stars headed down to the event for the big day.

Among them was This Morning chef Clodagh, who dressed up especially for the occasion.

However, many were baffled when Clodagh revealed the cost of her outfit.

Clodagh on This Morning

Following an affordable boho fashion segment on the show, viewers were baffled to discover Clodagh was sporting a £200 Vintage Bellville Sassoon dress, which she said was a bargain.

She also showed the look off on Instagram ahead of appearing on the ITV show.

Viewers rushed to social media to rant, with one saying: “Second-hand dress for under £200? Oh yeah total bargain when there’s a cost of living crisis going on.”

“‘The vintage 2nd hand dress I got for under £200’. Not quite a few quid bargain from the local charity shop though is it?!” said a second fan.

A third added: “Second hand for under £200 as if that’s cheap.”

Others, meanwhile, were gushing over Clodagh’s look as one said on Instagram: “Ohhhhh, that dress is fabulous! And the hat, gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “My winner so far, absolutely stunning.”

Elsewhere on This Morning today, other viewers were baffled by the so-called “affordable” Boho segment, hosted by Gok Wan.

“I thought they said this suits any budget! Their attitude must be like hey eat beans for a week but hey you’ll look FABULOUS!!” laughed a viewer.

Another tweeted sarcastically: “£200 for that outfit.. bargain…”

Viewers should prepare for potentially seeing a lot more of Clodagh later this year.

During a segment about predicting the future in April, Clodagh asked whether she would be signing up for Strictly.

As a result, viewers were left convinced that she was dropping a major hint.

“Is that your subtle hint then Clodagh at Strictly producers?” asked one viewer.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

