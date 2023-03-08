This Morning viewers called out Clodagh McKenna during her cooking segment today.

The TV chef arrived on the daytime show to cook a recipe inspired by International Women’s Day.

However, fans were left feeling sick when they spotted Clodagh ‘shaking her hair’ all over her food.

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna dedicated her recipe to her friend to mark International Women’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh McKenna on This Morning

Clodagh joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio today to show viewers how to cook one of her famous recipes.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the chef dedicated her recipe to one of the most inspiring women in her life.

Clodagh stop shaking your hair all over the food.

Cloadgh made a one-pot seafood paella, taught to her by her good friend Jana Ferguson.

Talking on the show she said: “It reminds me so much of one of the most influential and supportive and amazing women I’m lucky to have in my life, Jana Ferguson, who is a cheesemaker from West Cork but her family are from Spain.”

The chef then went on to explain that her friend invited her to a ‘seat at her table’ at her farmhouse, which is where Jana held meetings about farmers markets and farmers with ‘really important people’.

Clodagh also added: “She is why I am here today cooking, really.”

However, while she was preparing the food, viewers couldn’t help but notice that she was shaking her hair all over the dish.

This Morning fans demanded Clodagh McKenna to stop her ‘disgusting’ behaviour on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter to call out Clodagh for her mistake, claiming that her meal is ‘seasoned with dandruff’.

One fan wrote: “#ThisMorning Clodagh stop shaking your hair all over the food.”

A second added: “Shaking her hair all over the food disgusting #ThisMorning.”

Someone else then tweeted: “The food today is seasoned with dandruff #ThisMorning.”

Another This Morning viewer also said: “Paella with an added dollop of Clodagh’s hair… nice #ThisMorning.”

However, someone added: “I only watch @thismorning for Clodagh! She brightens my day!”

Read more: How much are This Morning presenters Holly, Phil, Dermot and Alison worth?

What did you think about Clodagh’s appearance on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.