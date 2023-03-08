Phillip Schofield looking concerned and Clodagh McKenna looking shocked on This Morning
TV

This Morning viewers call out Clodagh McKenna’s behaviour today

Clodagh served seafood paella today...

By Aaliyah Ashfield

This Morning viewers called out Clodagh McKenna during her cooking segment today.

The TV chef arrived on the daytime show to cook a recipe inspired by International Women’s Day.

However, fans were left feeling sick when they spotted Clodagh ‘shaking her hair’ all over her food.

Clodagh McKenna smiling on This Morning
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna dedicated her recipe to her friend to mark International Women’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh McKenna on This Morning

Clodagh joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio today to show viewers how to cook one of her famous recipes.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the chef dedicated her recipe to one of the most inspiring women in her life.

Clodagh stop shaking your hair all over the food.

Cloadgh made a one-pot seafood paella, taught to her by her good friend Jana Ferguson.

Talking on the show she said: “It reminds me so much of one of the most influential and supportive and amazing women I’m lucky to have in my life, Jana Ferguson, who is a cheesemaker from West Cork but her family are from Spain.”

The chef then went on to explain that her friend invited her to a ‘seat at her table’ at her farmhouse, which is where Jana held meetings about farmers markets and farmers with ‘really important people’.

Clodagh also added: “She is why I am here today cooking, really.”

However, while she was preparing the food, viewers couldn’t help but notice that she was shaking her hair all over the dish.

Clodagh McKenna holding a jar of rice on This Morning
This Morning fans demanded Clodagh McKenna to stop her ‘disgusting’ behaviour on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter to call out Clodagh for her mistake, claiming that her meal is ‘seasoned with dandruff’.

One fan wrote: “#ThisMorning Clodagh stop shaking your hair all over the food.”

A second added: “Shaking her hair all over the food disgusting #ThisMorning.”

Someone else then tweeted: “The food today is seasoned with dandruff #ThisMorning.”

Another This Morning viewer also said: “Paella with an added dollop of Clodagh’s hair… nice #ThisMorning.”

However, someone added: “I only watch @thismorning for Clodagh! She brightens my day!”

Read more: How much are This Morning presenters Holly, Phil, Dermot and Alison worth?

YouTube video player

What did you think about Clodagh’s appearance on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Clodagh McKenna This Morning

Trending Articles

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo at Soap Awards
Corrie star Charlie De Melo hits back at trolls as he announces new arrivals on Instagram
Mike Tindall and wife Zara speaking in podcast
Mike Tindall’s sad confession about wife Zara as he reveals her struggle over their children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling
Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet given royal titles as expert warns it’s ‘complex matter’
Holly Willoughby looking shocked and Chloe Hammond smiling on This Morning today
This Morning viewers in tears over Holly and Phil’s heartwarming gesture to nurse
Vanessa Bauer looking sad / Joey Essex looking emotional on Dancing On Ice
Joey Essex dealt blow ahead of Dancing On Ice final following tearful routine last night
Joe Swash smiling at Winter Wonderland, Stacey Solomon talking on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon’s brilliant response as she’s called out for appearance in new photos with Belle and Joe Swash