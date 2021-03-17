This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna reduced viewers to tears today (March 17) as she cried live on air.

The Irish cook was comforted by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she broke down during her St Patrick’s Day cooking segment.

She started telling Holly and Phil about the Irish feast she was going to be demonstrating on the show when she burst into tears.

Clodagh McKenna revealed she’s missing her mum on St Patrick’s Day (Credit: ITV)

What made Clodagh McKenna cry on This Morning?

Clodagh revealed that she was missing her mum and her homeland during the St Patrick’s Day cooking segment.

She revealed to This Morning hosts Holly and Phil that she hasn’t been home for a year due to the pandemic.

Clodagh then waved to her mum and blew her a kiss as tears streamed down her face.

Holly and Phil rushed to offer her socially distanced reassurance.

Holly said: “It’s days like today that you really think about them isn’t it?

“You are alright and then you have a day when you are meant to be with them and it’s even harder.”

Holly and Phil were quick to offer Clodagh their love (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers also in tears

Viewers rallied round the popular chef too – and many revealed they felt her pain and were crying with her.

“Omg absolutely sobbing. Oh Clodagh,” said one.

“Awww Clodagh missing her mum,” sobbed another.

A third said: “Happy St Patrick’s day Clodagh. I just had a cry with you while you were blowing kisses to your mammy in Ireland, you must miss her so much!

“Keep doing what you’re doing girl we love you.”

“My heart goes out to you Clodagh,” wrote another.

“I’m missing my mum too! But I’m in Ireland and she’s in London. Breaks my heart I haven’t seen her in so so long.”

When did Clodagh last head home to Ireland?

Clodagh revealed that the last time she went home was just before the first lockdown was announced in March 2020.

Before breaking down, she said: “I remember the last time I went to Ireland and I got to the passport controls, it was just before the lockdown happened, I was going over to see my mum.”

“I know, it’s tough,” Holly said.

Later in the show, as Clodagh returned to prepare another course, Holly and Phil asked if she was okay.

She confirmed that she was and revealed that she had spoken to her beloved mum on the telephone during a break from the show.

