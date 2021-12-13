Simon Gregson left This Morning viewers in hysterics today when he appeared on the show following his I’m A Celebrity stint.

The Coronation Street legend finished as runner-up last night as Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle.

As Simon appeared on Monday’s This Morning, it wasn’t long before the interview descended into chaos as he made a VERY rude comment.

Simon left Josie and Vernon in hysterics on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Simon Gregson on This Morning

During last night’s I’m A Celebrity final, Simon faced a vile eating trial as he had to eat a cow’s vagina.

Read more: ‘Tipsy’ Danny Miller apologises to Lorraine as he reunites with baby son

This Morning guest hosts Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay asked Simon about it today and they probably wish they didn’t after Simon’s response!

Simon explained that he hit a point in camp where he was looking forward to eating rice and beans for breakfast.

Simon spoke about eating a cow’s vagina on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

He then said: “One thing I never thought I’d be looking forward to was eating a hairy vagina.”

Josie burst into laughter as Vernon looked completely stunned.

Meanwhile, Simon continued: “I mean who on earth looks forward to that? It turns out that I had the largest vagina on like normal TV to eat.”

Vernon said: “It’s five past 10 everyone.”

Simon left viewers in fits of laughter (Credit: ITV)

But Josie then said to Simon: “The thing was it did actually look like a cow’s vagina, didn’t it?” as Vernon put his head in his hands.

Simon asked: “Are we going straight to adverts now?”

Josie replied: “No we’re sticking with you. They didn’t cut it up for you, it did look like a cow’s vagina.

“I was very surprised that it did look like a cow’s vagina.”

Vernon looked gobsmacked as he said: “Welcome to This Morning!”

After that, Simon said: “It actually came the way it came… which is one thing I thought I’d never say on live TV.”

At this point, Josie and Vernon had descended into giggles as Simon carried on describing the cow’s vagina.

He said: “It wasn’t that bad. The only thing I could put in my head was that this is a 1960’s sausage roll.”

Vernon said: “Thanks Simon, appreciate that. Very descriptive so early in the morning.”

What did viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers were in fits of laughter, as one person said on Twitter: “This interview [is] amazing. Simon you absolute legend,” followed by a string of laughing face emojis.

Simon gregson 🤣🤣 just casually talking about vagina at 10am. He’s constantly a funny guy. 🤣 #ThisMorning — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) December 13, 2021

#ThisMorning one of the best interviews yet. Simon is great. Must’ve been celebrating all night. — mellers1313 (@Mel_Navan) December 13, 2021

Simon on this morning😭😭😭😭😭😭 #ThisMorning i cant cope. — Neve (@neve_bradley) December 13, 2021

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

Another added: “Simon Gregson just casually talking about vagina at 10am. He’s constantly a funny guy.”

A third laughed: “One of the best interviews yet. Simon is great.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.