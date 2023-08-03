This Morning fans hit out at Michael Barrymore’s ‘rude’ behaviour towards Josie and Craig in ‘car crash’ appearance

This Morning viewers recoiled with embarrassment at an interview with Michael Barrymore today (Thursday August 3).

The former Strike It Lucky presenter claimed he didn’t recognise co-hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson during the daytime segment.

He said at one point: “I thought it was Alison [Hammond] and the other one, who are you two?”

Michael, 71, recently claimed that fans have been clamouring for him to make a telly comeback. But many of those watching his appearance today expressed on social media at how “uncomfortable” they were at what unfolded before their eyes.

This Morning today with Michael Barrymore

Following his introduction, Michael pondered whether Josie and Craig’s words had been scripted. He told them: “We need to do a bit of work on that.”

Determined to wrest control of the chat straight away, Josie threw to VT about Michael’s latest West End stage project.

Moments later, she seemed to bristle after he made a callback to “being able to do scripted stuff, like you just did,” telling Michael: “Alright!”

Josie then collapsed into howls of laughter, as Michael larked about putting on a silly voice.

He went on to say how he liked to “deconstruct” formats for TV shows he was involved in when he was regularly on the box.

Michael also pondered how Craig and Josie may have been different with him before ‘performing’ when the This Morning cameras switched on.

But Michael’s rambling – including his reflections about finding an audience on TikTok – was cause for concern with viewers.

How This Morning viewers reacted

Over on Twitter, show fans called out Michael’s demeanour towards the stand-in co-hosts.

“How rude is Michael Barrymore to Josie and Craig? #ThisMorning,” one person posted.

Another claimed: “He was extremely rude to the presenters on this #thismorning.”

Someone else added: “Hats off to Josie and Craig @thismorning #rude.”

Others agreed it was a painful watch.

That was proper car crash TV there with Michael Barrymore

“Well that was proper car crash TV there with Michael Barrymore,” said one viewer.

“Really uncomfortable watching Michael Barrymore on #ThisMorning,” added another. They claimed: “He’s rude, confused, chaotic, full of himself and a complete egomaniac.”

However, many of Michael’s fans were glad to see him.

“Love a bit of Michael Barrymore #ThisMorning,” tweeted one.

“Michael Barrymore is a funny bloke. Strike It Lucky was great #ThisMorning,” said another.

And a fan account tweeted: “Absolutely brilliant to see you on #ThisMorning. Hopefully @ITV are beginning to see how popular you still are! #MichaelBarrymore #TeamBarrymore #ITV #Alwight #BringBackBarrymore #KingofEntertainment.”

Michael’s telly career crumbled after Stuart Lubbock was found unconscious at the light entertainment figure’s home in 2001. Stuart, 31, a meat factory worker from Essex, died later the same day. Michael was not charged in relation to Stuart’s death.

In 2021, Essex Police confirmed they had arrested a 50-year-old man from Cheshire in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

