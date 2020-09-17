This Morning host Holly Willoughby was ‘angered’ after a caller revealed her ex would only take her back if she lost weight.

On the ITV daytime show today (Thursday, September 17), Holly and her co-presenter Philip Schofield took a call from a woman who said her former partner wanted her to drop two dress sizes.

The This Morning caller’s situation left Holly Willoughby ‘angry’ (Credit: ITV)

What did the caller say on This Morning?

The caller, whose name was Jennifer, told them: “I’m 47 years old. I’m currently going through the change.

“I’ve just split from my partner, who tells me I’m fat and should be a size 12, not a size 16.

Read more: Fern Britton hints she’s been ‘betrayed’ just months after shock split from husband Phil Vickery

“I’m not lazy. I work as a prison officer and I’m very active. I have never been a slim person but I don’t think I look bad.

“My ex says he will come back if I lose weight. What can I do?”

Vanessa Feltz advised the caller to move on (Credit: ITV)

Agony aunt Vanessa Feltz advised the caller to ditch her man. What he said, she pointed out, was “so unkind”.

That sort of made me a bit angry… I feel a bit wound up about those.

She also pointed out that it was worded so it sounded like he was doing her a favour.

Staying positive, Holly told Jennifer: “You’ve got through this with your self-esteem intact. You say you feel good about yourself and you want to keep that. So many people don’t have that. Don’t let him take that away from you!”

Holly Willoughby said afterwards she felt “wound up” (Credit: ITV)

How did Holly Willoughby react after the call?

Afterwards, Holly told pal Phil that the call left her feeling “angry” and “wound up”.

“That sort of made me a bit angry,” she said to her co-host. “I feel a bit wound up about those.”

Elsewhere on today’s episode of This Morning, two parents who were on the show a few years ago were back to reveal the support they have received online for swapping genders.

Read more: This Morning star Dr Philippa Kaye reveals bowel cancer battle

Louise and Charlie Draven encouraged people to be kinder the last time they were on.

And now, Charlie says, the couple receive much more support than hate. He said on the programme: “There wasn’t very much hate on that point it was more a case of everyone being more open and wanting to know about us, the things we do and the way we treat our son. It was a pretty good response.”

What did you think of the programme today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.