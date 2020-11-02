This Morning viewers were left heartbroken as a caller revealed his concerns over being lonely during the second lockdown.

England will go into lockdown from Thursday, November 5, until December 2 in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The news was discussed on Monday’s This Morning as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked viewers to call in with their concerns.

Holly and Phil discussed the lockdown on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Viewer Duncan called in and admitted he’s worried about the lockdown after suffering with depression during the first earlier this year.

He told the hosts that their conversation may be the “only one he has today”.

Holly reassured Duncan: “We didn’t go anywhere during the last lockdown and we’re not going anywhere this time.

Holly and Phil offered their support to viewers (Credit: ITV)

“We are here every morning for you. We did it last time and I know we can get through it this time.”

Viewers expressed their heartbreak for Duncan on Twitter.

One person said: “My heart goes out to Duncan #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Heartbreaking to hear Duncan speaking just now about his loneliness and isolation, it’s so sad.

“Would love to help, maybe a new ‘keep in touch’ campaign where people could be pen pals to him and others?”

A third added: “The fact that Duncan is saying that this phonecall maybe the only conversation he is going to have all day is heartbreaking!”

When does England go into lockdown?

England will go into lockdown on Thursday and it will end on December 2.

With some complaints over schools remaining open, a SAGE expert has warned they may have to close again.

Sir Jeremy Farrar has argued that the new lockdown may not work if schools remain open.

Sir Farrar said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “The big difference to the first lockdown is that schools remain open.

“Because we have delayed the onset of this lockdown, it does make keeping schools open harder.”

He added: “If that transmission particularly in secondary schools continues to rise, then that may have to be revisited in the next four weeks in order to get R below 1 and the epidemic shrinking.”

