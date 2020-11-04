This Morning viewers were stunned as Britain’s oldest dominatrix appeared on the show.

Sherry, who goes by the name Mistress Sophia, surrounded herself with whips, chains and masks as she spoke about her career via video call.

Mistress Sophia, who used to be a chef and now charges £120 for an hour for her services, revealed before becoming a dominatrix, she was “quite a little mouse”.

Britain’s oldest dominatrix Mistress Sophia appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Britain’s oldest dominatrix say on This Morning?

Speaking about how she quit being a chef and became a dominatrix, Mistress Sophia, 69, said: “I happened to see this documentary about phone chat girls.

“I spoke to my children to make sure they were okay about it and I started doing that.

“I realised that so many of the calls involved domination. It was actually my daughter Amy who said, ‘You’re doing it on a phone for peanuts, why not do it for real?'”

When asked how being a dominatrix works, she said: “It’s a minefield really. There are so many different aspects to it.

Mistress Sophia said domination is “all about submission and worship” (Credit: ITV)

“I have a fetish for masks”

“Some want punishment, some want to be dressed in a beautiful little maid outfit, some just want to be submissive and humiliated.

“I have a bit of a fetish for masks so I’m quite happy to dress up somebody in that bracket.”

Phillip Schofield explained to viewers that the dominatrix has one guy who comes round her home to do DIY and she “canes him”.

Meanwhile, another man polishes her kitchen floor while he “dances in a pink dress”.

Mistress Sophia said: “They just want to please. Domination is all about submission and worship, they worship my feet. I do have pretty feet.

Phil and Holly looked stunned (Credit: ITV)

“I just love the adoration and empowerment. It isn’t sexual for me. It is purely the dominant part.”

Mistress Sophia revealed she once took a man out for a walk “like a dog” and tied him to a tree for a while.

I just love the adoration and empowerment.

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Oh my God what’s the world coming to?”

Another wrote: “Disgusting segment for this time of day.”

A third added: “This Dominatrix is doing no harm at all & is making cash. Good for her.”

