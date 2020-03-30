This Morning viewers mock show for blunder during Davina McCall’s appearance

Viewers of This Morning have called out the show after spotting a blunder.

Davina McCall appeared on Monday's programme (March 30) to give her advice on homeschooling children during the coronavirus pandemic.

But as she was giving her tips and tricks, some viewers spotted there was a spelling mistake in the headline on the screen.

This Morning viewers spotted the spelling mistake (Credit: ITV)

What was the spelling mistake?

Viewers spotted that the word "advice" was spelt wrong with the letter 'i' missing.

The title read: "Davina's home-schooling advce."

On the homeschooling advice you spelt advice wrong.

Viewers called out the mistake on Twitter and one person wrote: "Is it me or did they miss the 'i' out on ADVCE sure it should say ADVICE? On #ThisMorning."

Another said: "On the homeschooling advice you spelt advice wrong haha you spelt it 'advce' #thismorning."

A third tweeted: "Davina's Home-schooling Advce? What's Advce?"

One joked: "The spelling mistake was made because of a shortage, due to selfish people stockpiling the letter 'i'."

Meanwhile, Davina gave her tips for homeschooling children.

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I'm home alone and Matthew [her ex-husband] visits the kids a lot like every day.

"It's great but effectively, I'm here alone trying to sort all of this stuff out. It's chaos!

"I've got older children so I've had to do some research on this - I am not a natural teacher."

Davina continued: "I have new-found respect to all teachers across the nation. When you said, 'Davina's teaching her kids,' I was like, 'I'm not teaching them anything.'

Davina offered her best tips for homeschooling your children (Credit: ITV)

"You've just got to keep your brain ticking over. Keep educating yourself. I'm still treating my time at home as a week.

"We still have a weekend. I set my alarm every week to 7am so I can make sure everything is prepped before the chaos starts.

"I've got a timetable. Kids love a schedule."

This Morning airs on ITV, every week day, at 10am.

