Beverley Turner divided This Morning viewers earlier today (August 31), as she clashed with Dr Nighat Arif.

The pair appeared as guests on the ITV programme alongside hosts Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes.

But as the group discussed whether children should be given the COVID vaccine, Beverley angered some viewers at home.

Beverley Turner appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Beverley Turner clashes with Dr Nighat Arif

During Tuesday’s show, the group debated over whether 12 to 15 year-olds should be given the vaccine.

Beverley, 47, disagreed with the decision and seemed visibly angered over the subject.

She said: “I’m hearing daily from parents who are saying, ‘I’m not sending my children back to school in September because I’m so frightened that they’re going to give them a drug that I don’t want them to have.’

“At the moment these schools can’t give our kids Calpol without our consent.

“Have we truly lost our minds that we’re talking about giving them an injection that they do not need?”

Meanwhile, Dr Nighat strongly supported the decision to vaccinate youngsters.

Beverley clashed with Dr Nighat Arif during the vaccine debate (Credit: ITV)

The medic responded to Bev’s argument: “We need to look at the vaccine programme that’s being rolled out in other countries.

“We already have America that’s been vaccinated 12 year-olds and above.

“We have Germany, Italy, Spain that have been vaccinating [children].”

Dr Nighat went on: “The vaccine is far safer than infection from Covid-19 and that is what we need to focus on.

“We need to focus on getting numbers low as well and keeping children in school.”

Following the debate, Rochelle admitted she was unsure over what to think.

Regardless of whether you believe her or not Beverley Turner just came across as an absolute pyscho on @thismorning ranting and raving when the Dr remained calm and collected. Speaks volumes that does. — Becky Johnson (@Missus_Johnson) August 31, 2021

That doctor talking with Beverley Turner had the patience of a saint #ThisMorning — Sam (@BellatrixFern) August 31, 2021

@thismorning Please stop giving anti-vaxxer Beverley Turner airtime. It's reckless broadcasting and it's contributing to the spread of misinformation in this country. — Alison E. Bryen, Lady of Trenwith (@manics1984) August 31, 2021

Beverley divides ITV viewers

Viewers at home took to social media to share their opinions.

Many disagreed with Beverley, with one saying: “Once again Beverley Turner is spouting forth whatever she can suck up from the internet. It’s quite obvious the fact she hasn’t had a vaccine she’ll not be letting her kids #ThisMorning.”

“The doctor talking with Beverley Turner had the patience of a saint,” a second wrote, while another added: “So dangerous for you to keep allowing Beverley Turner to spout her nonsense. She is so rude.”

Why do you keep inviting on Beverley Turner regarding COVID vaccinations?

A fourth shared: “Why do you keep inviting on Beverley Turner regarding COVID vaccinations? I absolutely think you need to represent both sides in a debate however she is always SO angry when she talks about her side of the debate, in contrast to the doctor who was very calm.”

However, others agreed with the opinionated presenter.

One tweeted: “Guess I’m the only one who agrees with Beverley. There are huge concerns on just dishing out the vaccine to our kids this early on just on a say so.”

