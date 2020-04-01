This Morning viewers in hysterics as Andrew Castle suffers embarrassing blunder live on air

Viewers of This Morning were left in hysterics as Andrew Castle suffered an awkward blunder on the show.

The presenter appeared on Wednesday's programme (April 1) alongside Matthew Wright to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

However, Andrew suffered a technical blunder during the serious segment as his camera flipped around to show his kitchen.

Andrew Castle's camera flipped on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Andrew appeared to not realise the gaffe and host Phillip Schofield stepped in.

Phil said: "Andrew, you've turned your camera round."

Andrew's daughter is then seen running out of another room waving her hands in the air as she came to his rescue.

Andrew said: "Oh I have! Sorry about that. I've got my lovely assistant [his daughter] Georgina, don't worry."

Phil joked: "Thank God someone wasn't sitting naked at the table on the other side of that."

Andrew's daughter came to the rescue (Credit: ITV)

He added: "Serious topic Andrew, if you could possibly switch that round. It's a lovely kitchen by the way."

Andrew then swiftly moved on to what he was speaking about.

However, moments later, he suffered another blunder when his camera went blurry.

Phil said: "What the hell have you done now?!" as Holly Willoughby burst into laughter.

Phil told Andrew: "You've gone blurred now. You've gone behind some sort of bathroom window. I don't know what's going on with that.

"You're providing a lot of fun for us. It's a very serious subject but this is like the comedy show going on here."

Andrew's camera later went blurry (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were in fits of laughter watching the segment at home.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Crying with laughter at Andrew Castle on #ThisMorning. Has he been taking pointers from @mischiefcomedy for this video chat?"

Another wrote: "I absolutely love Andrew Castle! He's so funny with technology... making light of this awful situation."

A third added: "Andrew is having an absolute mare #thismorning how can he not work a camera phone!? Hahahaha."

Following the segment, Phil said: "Well that was very entertaining. Informative and entertaining."

Meanwhile, during the segment, Matthew admitted he was "very angry" over Brits not self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What did he say?

He said: "The reality is, these are extraordinary conditions and we have to stay at home.

"I haven't been out of this house at all now for three days. We're going to walk the dog later, we have a neighbour who walks the dog.

"It's getting to the point where I'm getting very angry about people who aren't self-isolating."

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am to 12:30pm.

