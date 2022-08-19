Andi Peters left This Morning viewers divided today after he ‘refused’ to hug celebrity chef Rustie Lee.

Rustie Lee appeared as a guest chef on the hit ITV show earlier today to walk us through her summer kebabs recipe.

While she was on the show, Andi got emotional as he confessed that he’s been following her career closely.

However, things took an awkward turn when she walked over to hug Andi and he panicked and backed away.

This Morning presenter Andi Peters suffered an awkward moment with Rustie Lee (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on This Morning

Andi welcomed guest chef Rustie onto the show today.

As Andi introduced her onto the show, he confessed that he was feeling emotional about Rustie being in the studio he’s huge fan.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, I’m slightly giddy. When I wanted to get into television when I was much younger. Rustie was on TV-am and I used to watch you. Genuinely, I’m quite emotional because you inspired me.”

The TV chef was touched by his kind words and walked over to try and give him a hug.

But as Rustie approached Andi he refused to hug her!

Andi looked horrified as Rustie walked over with her arms open to hug him and backed away.

He explained: “I don’t want to hug you though, I don’t do hugs. You two can hug, if you want to hug. I’m not a hugger.”

His co-star Rochelle Humes looked shocked by Andi’s comment and stood up and hugged Rustie herself.

Feeling sorry, Andi then stood up and hugged Rustie anyway.

Rochelle Humes stepped in and hugged Rustie Lee herself after she was awkwardly turned down by Andi Peters (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers at home were left cringing by the awkward moment between Andi and Rustie.

Some weren’t impressed with Andi as one said: “Awful response to no hug this morning, Andi Peters.”

Another wrote to Andi on Twitter: “I wasn’t really happy with you this morning, why would you refuse to hug the lady, that was a embarrassing and rude.”

However, others could relate to Andi!

One tweeted: “Don’t be hard on @andipeters about not wanting to hug Rustie.. ALOT of people are not comfortable with giving hugs it is his right.”

Another added: “I’m with @andipeters on this one! I don’t like hugs either… can’t stand them!”

Read more: This Morning fans have VERY mixed reaction as Rochelle and Andi host final day ahead of another shake-up

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.