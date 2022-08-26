Alison Hammond smiling at the camera on This Morning
TV

Alison Hammond wows in swimsuit video as she enjoys Dubai getaway

She enjoyed some family time!

By Entertainment Daily

This Morning host Alison Hammond took to social media to share a video as she enjoyed a break away.

The 47-year-old posted a video on her Instagram Story and showed her and her sister in a swimming pool.

She is seen wearing a black swimsuit, paired with sunglasses and a cap to finish off the look.

The TV star joked around with her sister and revealed that her sister tried to record a video but failed.

She told fans: “My sister was just talking for about 15 minutes and she realised she wasn’t recording.”

Alison Hammond in swimming pool with friend on Instagram
Alison Hammond enjoyed a trip to Dubai (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alison Hammond on Instagram

This Morning star Alison went on to describe the view as she is seen soaking up the sun overlooking the beautiful Dubai landscapes.

She excitedly continued: “We’re at the sky pool how beautiful is this? Ain’t it gorgeous? Ah look at the view.”

Her sister intervened and added: “Absolutely beautiful, gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous.”

In addition, Alison shared a previous post to her story and revealed she went on to Dubai with her sister and niece.

The former Big Brother star also shared a video to her Instagram swimming in the pool.

It comes after the news that Alison has been nominated for Best TV Presenter at the NTAs.

Alison Hammond smiling in front of Christmas tree on This Morning
Alison Hammond has been nominated as best TV Presenter at the NTAS (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond NTAs

A post on This Morning’s Instagram page read: “She’s a boss. She’s an icon. And @alisonhammond55 is a Best Presenter nominee at this year’s @officialntas.”

They continued: “We absolutely adore her, and definitely think she deserves to win this year.

“So why not show your support and click the link in our bio to cast your votes. It’s completely free and only takes a couple of minutes. And while you’re there.”

Fans were quick to show their support under the post.

One said: “She’s got my vote! Alison does way more presenting than the ‘favourites’ so let’s hope it’s her year!”

Another wrote: “Voted a couple of days again for Alison and This Morning.”

“It’s a fix if she doesn’t win,” another commented. “She is amazing, absolutely love Alison.”

Another gushed: “God she makes me laugh even when I don’t want to.”

The National Television Awards will be held on the September 15, 2022 in London.

