This Morning: Alison Hammond suffers ‘awkward’ mishap with Heather Small live on air

This Morning host Alison Hammond made an “awkward” slip-up while interviewing The Masked Singer star Heather Small.

Alison and her co-host Dermot O’Leary chatted with the singer over Zoom to talk about her experience in the ITV competition.

While discussing how Heather disguised her voice on the show, Alison made reference to the star being voted off first.

“I think that’s the perfect job, you get a job, you get kicked off the first week, result! Get paid, see you later!” she joked.

“I have an issue with the words ‘kicked off’ Alison,” Heather replied.

An embarrassed Alison then exclaimed: “Awks!”

Heather continued: “You still get paid, you’re right about that! But I think for me what it was is, it was that element of surprise and family entertainment.

“And also, I chose some songs that people wouldn’t associate me with and that was a thing that I didn’t get to sing as many songs as I would have liked.”

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

When the interview came to an end, Alison and Dermot began chatting amongst themselves about Heather.

Dermot turned to Alison and said: “I thought you turned that round really well by the way, after you told her she got kicked off the show!”

“I know, it’s all about the money!” Alison replied giggling. “Thank you, I like Heather Small.”

“I know you do!” Dermot replied.

However, Alison then was left feeling awkward when she realised Heather hadn’t hung up the phone yet.

“Oh, she’s still there! Hello Heather! Oh, this is awkward!” laughed the star.

“Jesus, hang up Heather!” joked Dermot.

“You’ve still got me here! Good job you were nice!” Heather then teased before hanging up.

“We love you, Heather, bye!” shouted back Alison.

