Alison Hammond makes very direct statement following shock split claims

This Morning star Alison Hammond has made a very direct statement following claims that she’s split from her alleged former partner.

The presenter hosted today’s show (March 27) alongside co-host Holly Willoughby and sported a green ring on her little finger.

Alison and Holly had been discussing dating apps and how green rings signified singleness.

The presenter sported a green ring on her finger (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond statement

The star said: “More people are wanting to meet people out and about and having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you’re single.”

“As you can see, I’ve got my single ring on,” she added.

The ring reportedly enables buyers to be a member of a single’s club called The Pair Club.

Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby discussed dating apps on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on being single

Today’s show came after Alison previously stated that she was single, while discussing Love Island’s spin-off, Romance Retreat. The new show will follow middle aged single men and woman seeking to find love in a villa.

Furthermore, this was after the father of Alison’s alleged former partner Ben Hawkins appeared to claim that they were engaged.

Starting off This Morning at the time, Dermot O’Leary said: “I hear a congratulations are in order, someone is getting married.”

However, Alison laughed: “Cut the music! I’m not engaged, I’m so sorry, I’m not engaged!

“I told you, if I was ever to get engaged or get married I would be the first person to tell you! I’d put it all over Instagram and TikTok!”

She added: “Sorry, it’s fake news! I’m not getting married. One day it might happen, but sorry babes but it’s fake news. You’d be the first to know!”

Dermot then replied: “I was looking forward to walking you down the aisle!”

