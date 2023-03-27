Alison Hammond showing her green ring
TV

Alison Hammond makes very direct statement following shock split claims

Alison previously said she was "single"

By Gabrielle Rockson

This Morning star Alison Hammond has made a very direct statement following claims that she’s split from her alleged former partner.

The presenter hosted today’s show (March 27) alongside co-host Holly Willoughby and sported a green ring on her little finger.

Alison and Holly had been discussing dating apps and how green rings signified singleness.

Alison Hammond sported a green ring on her finger
The presenter sported a green ring on her finger (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond statement

The star said: “More people are wanting to meet people out and about and having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you’re single.”

“As you can see, I’ve got my single ring on,” she added.

The ring reportedly enables buyers to be a member of a single’s club called The Pair Club.

Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby discussed dating apps on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on being single

Today’s show came after Alison previously stated that she was single, while discussing Love Island’s spin-off, Romance Retreat. The new show will follow middle aged single men and woman seeking to find love in a villa.

Furthermore, this was after the father of Alison’s alleged former partner Ben Hawkins appeared to claim that they were engaged.

Starting off This Morning at the time, Dermot O’Leary said: “I hear a congratulations are in order, someone is getting married.”

However, Alison laughed: “Cut the music! I’m not engaged, I’m so sorry, I’m not engaged!

“I told you, if I was ever to get engaged or get married I would be the first person to tell you! I’d put it all over Instagram and TikTok!”

She added: “Sorry, it’s fake news! I’m not getting married. One day it might happen, but sorry babes but it’s fake news. You’d be the first to know!”

Dermot then replied: “I was looking forward to walking you down the aisle!”

Read more: Alison Hammond to become Holly’s permanent This Morning co-host after ‘natural connection’ amid Phillip’s absence?

