This Morning replays Alison Hammond’s hilarious Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling interview

Viewers of This Morning were in fits of laughter after Alison Hammond's iconic interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling replayed.

The hilarious chat was shown again on Monday's show (April 6) to bring some laughter during the coronavirus crisis.

The interview, which first aired in 2017, saw Alison sit down with the Hollywood stars to discuss their roles in Blade Runner 2049.

This Morning showed Alison Hammond's iconic interview (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s shocking admission about today’s beautiful This Morning dress

However, it didn't quite go to plan and Ryan was soon reaching for an alcoholic drink.

What happened during the interview?

At one point, Harrison told Alison to "cheer up".

She replied: "Well, you know, it's a bit of a bleak day," to which Harrison said: "No it's not, it's a beautiful day in London.

Ryan walked off to help the cameramen (Credit: ITV)

"Let's keep it that way. This is not the introduction we were promised."

Alison said: "I'm so sorry. Do you want me to pick it up a bit?"

Ryan is then seen unscrewing a bottle of drink.

After that, Alison asked: "Are you having a drink?"

Ryan said: "I think this is where this is heading."

As Harrison gave blunt answers, Alison jokingly reached for the mini bottle of drink.

Alison and Ryan jokingly poured a drink (Credit: ITV)

After taking a sip, Alison said: "Oh, I needed that. Shall we talk to Ryan?"

Ryan said: "I don't know, is this an interview or?"

Alison said: "Right, I'm going with you Harrison.

"You're my man," as Ryan asked: "Do you guys need help with the cameras?" as Alison burst into laughter.

After the interview, Alison said: "Well it was lovely to meet you both. The funniest interview ever."

Holding the glass of drink, she added: "You know I don't drink!"

Viewers were thrilled to see the interview again.

Read more: This Morning fans accuse street residents of not social distancing as they dance amid lockdown

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Alison Hammond is a national treasure and I won’t have anyone say otherwise, what a legend."

Another wrote: "Alison Hammond is brilliant."

In addition, a third added: "Great interview Alison."

Alison Hammond is a national treasure and I won’t have anyone say otherwise 😂 what a legend 😭 #ThisMorning — Sara (@SaraSharif23) April 6, 2020

Alison Hammond is brilliant 😂 #ThisMorning — Pezza (@PezzaWizzle) April 6, 2020

Great interview Alison 😂😂😂#ThisMorning — Mrs T Henry (@SmokeyToes76) April 6, 2020

Did you enjoy the interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.