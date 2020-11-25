This Morning favourite Alison Hammond has revealed she is pre-diabetic.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show today (Wednesday, November 25), the star opened up about her health as she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she is looking to improve her lifestyle.

During a conversation on the programme earlier, Alison – who serves as a reporter and guest host on This Morning – asked Phil and Holly for help in changing her ways as she doesn’t want to develop diabetes.

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning?

Alison said on This Morning: “I have had some news, guys, I am willing to share if you’ve got the time. I’ve found out that I am pre-diabetic, so I really need your help, and I have got to change my ways.”

She went on to ask the duo and those watching at home to call her out if they see her “buying any chocolate or sweets”.

She continued: “Please, please I am begging you, I am [can’t] have it. I’ve got to change my ways, this is serious now, pre-diabetes.”

I really need your help, and I have got to change my ways.

Phil told her she was “really brave” for opening up about her pre-diabetes.

Holly told her that she has a chance to turn things around, adding: “We are right here beside you.”

What is pre-diabetes?

The NHS‘ website explains: “Pre-diabetes is where blood sugar levels are abnormally high, but lower than the threshold for diagnosing diabetes.

“Around 5-10% of people with prediabetes will go on to progress to ‘full-blown’ type-2 diabetes in any given years.”

Type-2 diabetes is where the body does not produce enough insulin or its cells do not react to insulin.

The NHS says that it is important for doctors to diagnose diabetes early, as it gets progressively worse if untreated.

