This Morning viewers stunned by Alison Hammond’s ‘unbelievable’ appearance

This Morning viewers were left in shock by Alison Hammond and her “unbelievable” look today.

The presenter, 47, hosted today’s This Morning show with Dermot O’Leary and certainly looked glamorous while doing so.

Alison wore her hair down while sporting a classic red suit with a red blouse underneath.

Her gold hooped earrings and necklace also looked stunning with her perfectly done makeup.

Taking to Twitter, many fans couldn’t help but gush about how beautiful Alison looked.

Alison Hammond looked stunning in red as she hosted This Morning (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Alison on This Morning today

One person wrote: “@AlisonHammond @thismorning omg that was no way Alison Hammond on This Morning wow!! Stunning! You go girl.”

Commenting with love heart eye emojis, a second said: “@AlisonHammond looks AMAZING on #ThisMorning. Her hair too.”

“Alison looks unbelievable #ThisMorning,” another wrote.

Holly and Phillip deny ‘jumping the queue’ at the Queen’s lying in state (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly and Phil ‘queue-jumping’ scandal

It’s been reported that Alison has been supporting her friend and colleague Holly Willoughby after queue-jumping allegations.

People had accused Holly and Phillip Schofield of ‘jumping the queue’ to see the Queen Lying-in-State.

While Holly and Phillip denied skipping the queue in a statement on This Morning, a source told Mail Online: “Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Philip Schofield are incredibly close and tight-knit.

“When things started to blow up over the weekend they were in touch straight away. Alison, in particular, has spoken many times with Holly over the phone and been a real rock.”

Many fans have called for Holly and Phillip to step down from their roles as over 75,000 signed a petition for them to be removed as presenters on This Morning.

Speaking about the online comments, the source said: “ITV has a duty of care to look after all of its presenters and some of the abuse that Phil and Holly have received on social media is absolutely horrendous.

“People have gone way too far in some of the things they are saying and senior management have kept in regular touch with Phil and Holly to check they are okay. That will carry on until next week when they return to the programme.”

Holly’s statement

In a pre-recorded statement, Holly explained that her and Phillip were given another route due to being broadcasters.

She said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

“We of course respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were ‘heckled’ by mourners waiting in lying in state queue

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.