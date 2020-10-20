This Morning star Alison Hammond left Ruth Langsford in giggles as she suffered a rude mishap.

Alison was on Tuesday’s show to make a Caribbean soup – known as Saturday soup – her late mum used to make for her every week.

However, during the segment, Alison revealed one of the ingredients and Ruth couldn’t contain her laughter.

Alison Hammond entertained This Morning fans in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Alison’s cooking segment on This Morning?

As she added ingredients into a saucepan, Alison told viewers: “Just a little teaspoon of all purpose seasoning.

“And also some cockerel soup which is absolutely amazing,” as she held up the packet.

However, the c-word – which rhymes with clock – was displayed on the packet.

Eamonn Holmes pointed out: “It doesn’t say cockerel on the packet,” as Ruth burst into hysterics.

Awkward… (Credit ITV)

Alison Hammond makes rude mishap

Alison replied: “Yes it does say cockerel, there’s a cockerel there,” pointing to an image of a rooster.

Continuing her segment, the presenter said: “Add a packet of cockerel soup in there because it’s all about the chicken and the flavour.”

Eamonn joked: “Do you think that’s the difference that I’m tasting? I’ve never tasted that before.”

Ruth struggled to compose herself as Alison continued the cooking.

Viewers were in hysterics watching the segment.

Ruth Langsford struggled to contain her giggles on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Oh my days!!! Crying with laughter… @thismorning how did you all keep straight faces!!! [BLEEP] SOUP.”

Another wrote: “SCREAMING at @AlisonHammond’s ‘[bleep] soup.’ It’s a good job Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] aren’t on or they would have lost it.”

A third added: “Alison holding a [bleep] flavoured soup packet is the reason I watch #ThisMorning she’s TV gold.”

This isn’t the first time Alison has entertained fans in the kitchen.

How can you not love Alison Hammond?! (Credit: ITV)

The star whipped up her “one pot wonder”, which she confessed wasn’t a family recipe but in fact something she saw in an online subscription!

However, Alison, 45, thought she had burnt the food before burning herself by picking up a hot pot.

Alison picked the pot up by its handles before shouting: “Oh that’s really hot!”

Ruth was left in giggles once again as she told Alison: “Use an oven glove!”

