This Morning: Alison Hammond has viewers in hysterics with behaviour towards Jonathan Bailey

This Morning host Alison Hammond left viewers in hysterics today with her behaviour towards actor Jonathan Bailey.

Bridgerton star Jonathan appeared on Friday’s show and got more than he bargained for when Alison wanted to recreate a scene.

Alison seemed very keen to know the secrets behind the Netflix series’ steamy intimate scenes.

Alison had viewers in hysterics with her behaviour today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Alison and Jonathan on This Morning?

Alison asked the actor: “Going back to the shakey-shakey situation, I heard that you use a netball so that obviously you don’t touch each other?”

Read more: This Morning descends into chaos as Alison Hammond makes epic blunder

Jonathan, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the show, said: “Yeah, that’s true. That was a new item…”

Alison then quipped: “Have we got a netball anyone?! So we can get a demonstration!”

Jonathan leaned towards Alison, causing her to be a bit flustered! (Credit: ITV)

Alison then asked how it works and Jonathan began explaining before adjusting his position on the sofa.

But Alison thought he was coming over to her!

She exclaimed: “Oh, I thought he was coming over to show me!” as she, Jonathan and Dermot O’Leary burst into hysterics.

However, things started to escalate from there as Jonathan started leaning towards Alison.

She exclaimed: “I’m ready,” before grabbing a couple of cushions from the sofa.

The look of love! (Credit: ITV)

Alison moved over towards Jonathan as they had three cushions wedged between them.

Through all of this, a giggling Dermot just had his head in his hands!

Alison asked: “So then we just like look at each other or?”

But Dermot began shaking his head as Alison insisted: “I just want to know! I just want to know how it works.”

Jonathan, whilst holding Alison’s hand, told her she was passing a screen test with “flying colours”.

What else happened on This Morning today?

He added to her: “I’m knocked off my feet,” as they both burst into laughter.

Towards the end of the interview, Alison appeared a bit flustered as she gushed: “I think you look the same [as your character] now in real life. Sorry!”

Meanwhile, as the show returned from an advert break after the interview, a behind the scenes clip was shown of Alison and Jonathan dancing like the stars do in Bridgerton.

Viewers were in hysterics over the whole segment as one said on Twitter: “LOL @Alison Hammond fan girling over Lord Viscount.”

LOL @ Alison Hammond fan girling over lord viscount … tbh I would too, he’s lovely! 😂😂😂 #thismorning — Sarah (@lilsunshinesez) April 1, 2022

Oh Alison what you like. #ThisMorning 🙈😂 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) April 1, 2022

Alison just makes me smile and laugh so much. She’s just so likeable 😄😁😂 #thismorning — Nick (@NiickBoii) April 1, 2022

What did viewers think?

Another wrote: “Oh Alison what you like.”

A third tweeted: “Alison just makes me smile and laugh so much. She’s just so likeable.”

Read more: ITV viewers all spot the same thing about This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond

Another added: “Oh Alison Hammond, how I love you!! #ThisMorning #bridgerton2,” followed by laughing face emojis.

A fifth said: “Alison is in her element today!!!”

What did you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.