Alison Hammond revealed on This Morning today that she “ignored” a health issue that her son Aiden once displayed.

TV’s Scarlett Moffatt appeared on This Morning to promote her show Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates.

The documentary explores a rise in tics among teenagers over the past couple of years.

During her interview, Dermot O’Leary revealed that tics typically start when children are between five to seven years old.

Whatsmore, boys are far more likely to be affected at a ratio of 4:1 compared to girls.

Alison Hammond opened up about her son on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond opens up about Aiden on This Morning

Alison then interjected and revealed her own experiences with tics.

She shared that her son Aiden, now 17, used to have a facial tic when he was younger.

“My son had a tic, a little tic, and I just ignored it and we never discussed it,” said the presenter.

However, as he grew older she explained that it began to disappear.

Alison told Scarlett: “And then I just noticed as he got older it just went. It was like a facial tic like you,” she added, gesturing towards Scarlett.

“He used to just turn his head to the side.”

Alison said her son eventually stopped experiencing symptoms (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett went on to share her own experience and revealed that her symptoms first started in the late 1990s when she was a child.

“It was the late 90s/early noughties when I developed it and the only sort of Tourette’s that had been in the media at that point was the swearing attacks that we know.

“So when I went to the doctors with this, and other ailments, my mam and dad didn’t really quite understand what was going on and I remember that being quite a scary time not being able to control my own body.”

The Channel 4 star explained that she felt the need to make a documentary after seeing videos on social media of girls complaining about getting tics and not understanding why.

