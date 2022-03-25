This Morning: Alison Hammond stuns viewers with appearance

Alison Hammond left This Morning viewers stunned today with her very bold outfit choice.

The presenter returned to host Friday’s edition of the daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Alison stole the show with her look as she sported a bright green blazer and matching trousers.

This Morning viewers loved Alison’s look today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

The presenter also sported a stunning updo and blue jewellery.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the look and flooded Alison with compliments on Twitter.

One person said: “Alison, you look absolutely stunning today in your gorgeous green trouser suit! Hair and makeup is flawless. Love ya.”

Alison looked stunning in a green outfit (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Wow! @AlisonHammond looks amazing on #ThisMorning today.. green is deffo her colour.”

A third added: “Alison looks lovely, really suits green.”

One gushed: “@AlisonHammond what an absolute beauty Alison looks today!!!

“Colours suiting her so well and that hair style!

“It’s a yes from me! Inspirational and cheered me up to see her smile and positivity!”

Alison’s glam look won over viewers (Credit: ITV)

Alison hosted the daytime show earlier this week, but it wasn’t with Dermot.

She instead presented with Phillip Schofield as she filled in for Holly Willoughby, who was off with Covid.

But viewers picked up on something in particular about Phil and Alison.

It was how close they were sat to each other!

With Covid restrictions now lifted, the presenters hosting the show can return to sitting next to each other rather than a metre apart.

Viewers thought Phil and Alison were sitting very close to each other (Credit: ITV)

But some viewers on Tuesday thought Alison and Phil were a little too close!

One person tweeted: “Alison couldn’t sit any closer to Phil.”

Another wrote: “Are Alison and Phil trying to prove a point by sitting so close? Everyone else is 3ft apart.”

One quipped: “Alison is gonna end up on Phil’s knee soon.”

