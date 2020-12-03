This Morning star Alison Hammond has reportedly had ‘duty of care’ meetings with ITV after internet trolls targeted her.

Brummie presenter Alison, 45, is said to have been “struggling” with the abuse in the wake of news she is to replace Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the programme.

Alison Hammond is reportedly getting support after trolling (Credit: ITV)

Why has Alison Hammond received support from This Morning?

The Sun reports that ITV has had a series of meetings with the presenter.

Alison has received abuse from viewers who are angry that she and Dermot O’Leary will take over from Eamonn and Ruth on Fridays.

A source told the newspaper: “Alison is a tough cookie, but the vitriol from some so-called fans of This Morning has been impossible for her to ignore.

“As a result of Love Island and Jeremy Kyle tragedies, ITV are very serious about duty of care and arranged to sit down with Alison to see how she was coping.

“She was given advice on how to stay strong mentally and prepared for what to expect after the announcement was confirmed.”

ED! has gone to ITV for comment.

Dermot is joining Alison on This Morning Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Alison is also “determined to move on from the drama”.

She’s also intent on “proving” that she deserves the job.

After weeks of speculation, the move by This Morning bosses has now been confirmed.

Alison addressed the situation in a statement.

Eamonn and Ruth won’t be hosting Fridays from January 8 (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say about the This Morning job?

She said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch…

“…So it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.

“I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two !

It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term. https://t.co/vvdzZMaccg — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) November 30, 2020

It’s ‘au revoir’ from Eamonn and Ruth

Meanwhile, Eamonn issued a tweet in the wake of the news.

He said: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two!

“It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

