Fans of This Morning host Alison Hammond have hit back after a cruel troll branded the star’s weight “dangerous”.

The comment came as they also picked apart Alison‘s presenting skills as she fronted today’s show (May 21).

However, the Twitter troll most certainly met their match as Alison’s fans rallied round in defence of the star, with some even calling her a “national treasure”.

Alison Hammond presents This Morning on a Friday with Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

What did the troll say about This Morning host Alison Hammond?

The troll hit out at Alison’s weight and her presenting skills as she fronted Friday’s This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary.

They said: “Sorry but Alison is just not experienced enough.”

The troll added: “Also sorry, but she needs to address her weight. It’s so dangerous.”

Surprisingly a couple of viewers supported the troll’s comments.

One said: “Agreed! Well said!”

Another added: “You’re entitled to your opinion. Don’t be intimidated by a clique’s pile on,” as if predicting the backlash they were about to get.

A third also commented on Alison’s weight.

“Just wish Alison Hammond gets help with her weight gain,” they posted.

Fans of Alison defended her after the attack from the cruel troll (Credit: ITV)

So what did fans of Alison say about the troll?

Alison’s fans most certainly had her back.

“How about it’s none of your business,” slammed one.

“Please be nice about Alison,” another commented.

“Yes Alison may be a weak presenter but targeting her because of her weight is the lowest you can go,” another declared.

Finally, a fourth person replied directly to the troll.

Hitting back at the comments, they said: “I need to address that no one gives a [bleep] about what you have to say!

“Alison is fine the way she is,” they added.

Did Alison react to the comments?

Alison is more than likely still buzzing from her mini holiday earlier this week to care what the haters say.

She jetted off to Madeira on Monday’s show (May 17) as restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

Sadly she only got to stay one night, but the star’s fans were most definitely thrilled she was back in time for today’s show.

After today’s phone in, where a caller was worried about their body confidence, kind-hearted Alison stepped in with a pep talk.

“Alison is such a national treasure,” said one fan. “Bless her.”

And here at ED!, we couldn’t agree more.

