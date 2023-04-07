This Morning host Dermot O’Leary was left embarrassed earlier today, playfully telling co-host Alison Hammond to “shut up”.

The pair presented the Easter Bank Holiday show today (April 7), but while an ad break ran, they shared a tender moment off screen. And, when the cameras cut back to Alison, she looked visibly emotional.

She told her co-host: “Aw, that was such a lovely thing that you just said there.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have been standing in for Holly and Phil over the Easter holidays (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond and Dermot share a moment

Her colleague Dermot, 49, replied: “Shut up!” Alison repeated: “Awww!” He then asked co-star Alison to stop talking, pleading: “Don’t tell people what I just said, I was just being nice.”

Stop grassing me up about being nice to you!

Alison looked at the cameras, asking the audience at home: “Want to know what he said?” A blushing Dermot snapped: “Oh shut up, everyone,” but Alison continued: “He said: ‘I love you.’ Thanks, it’s like, made me all funny. I’ve gone all gooey inside, thank you.”

Dermot looked horrified, protesting: “Stop grassing me up about being nice to you!” But she persisted: “I love you too, babes, I love you too,” with Dermot rolling his eyes.

Dermot and Alison are favourites for a full-time job on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Who could replace Holly and Phil?

And the pair’s obvious on-screen chemistry hasn’t gone unnoticed. Often standing in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, they are favourites to replace them if they leave.

A Best Sports Betting Canada spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “With Phil and Holly absent on This Morning, the possibility of them being replaced permanently has sparked intrigue among viewers.

“Friday regulars Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are the leading favourites to be the next daily male and female double act at 2/1 and 5/1 respectively,” they then added

Alison’s career is really going from strength to strength at the moment. She recently announced she will host Great British Bake Off.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.