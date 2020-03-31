This Morning viewers demand Alison Hammond have her own cooking show after hilarious segment

Viewers of This Morning have called for Alison Hammond to have her own cooking show after she took to the kitchen today (March 31).

The TV favourite whipped up a batch of delicious chocolate brownies for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, it wasn't long before the segment turned chaotic as Alison told viewers to "go with the flow".

Alison Hammond cooked brownies on today's This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison began mixing her ingredients as Holly and Phil watched on.

Mixing melted chocolate, flour, cocoa powder and baking powder together, Alison admitted it didn't quite look like how it should.

What did she say?

She said: "As you can see it's a little bit dry... it's not normally..." as Holly and Phil burst into laughter.

Alison added: "It's not normally this dry."

Holly said: "You haven't put the eggs in it!"

Alison continued: "Yeah, that's it! I'm thinking why is it so dry but don't worry, with these things you've just got to go with the flow."

Holly laughed: "I feel like we're watching you in your own kitchen and you're pretending to do this on the TV and you're actually doing this."

Alison said: "I was practicing last night," to which Phil shouted: "You have a minute and a half, you know that don't you?"

Alison said: "Babes, chill, relax, I've got this."

The Celebs Go Dating star then added the eggs to the mixture and told viewers: "You just want to bang it in."

Giggling, Holly asked: "Can you do this every day?"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Alison then chucked in chocolate chips and some nuts to the mixture and put it in the tin.

Viewers were in hysterics over the segment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Alison Hammond needs her own cooking show.

What did they say?

One person said: "Alison making brownies is the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen."

Another wrote: "I think Alison Hammond should have her own TV Show - she's such a delight to our screen.

"She's always so cheery, so funny, so relaxed."

This Morning airs on ITV, every week day, at 10am.

