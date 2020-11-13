This Morning star Alison Hammond was chased by security as she tried to get close to the I’m A Celebrity castle.

With the new series of the ITV show starting this weekend, Alison gave fans a glimpse into Gwrych Castle, where 10 celebrities will be living for three weeks.

Alison was determined to get closer than any other presenter has to the camp on Friday’s show.

Alison Hammond attempted to get closer to the I’m A Celebrity castle on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, it didn’t go to plan and a security guard hilariously ran after her as she rode a golf buggy away.

Alison said: “Ruth and Eamonn, it’s not going to be easy but I’m live from Abergele golf course.

“This is actually the closest you can get to the castle, however, I’m only going to get there if I disguise myself as a golfer.

“So I’ve got my hat guys and I’ve got the golf club and I’ve even got my own golf buggy, check it out.”

Alison disguised herself as a golfer (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “So I’m going to go off now and pretend to be a golfer. Wish me luck I’ll get close to that castle.”

However, as Alison began driving the buggy, a security guard started running after her.

As she and her buggy went out of shot, Alison is heard saying: “Mate i’m a golfer!”

Moments later, Alison is seen whizzing away on her buggy as the security guard chased after her.

The star was chased by security (Credit: ITV)

Who is doing I’m A Celebrity this year?

Meanwhile, 10 celebrities, including Sir Mo Farah, Beverley Callard and Shane Richie, will enter the castle this weekend.

This year, the show is set in Wales because coronavirus restrictions prevented the show being filmed in Australia.

Those also ready to face some all-new trials and challenges are Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire and Jessica Plummer.

Rounding the gang off are AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and Hollie Arnold.

10 celebrities will enter the castle this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Bookies have already named former EastEnders star Shane Richie as a favourite to win.

Neville Burdock, Head Trader at Sporting Index, said: “Shane Richie is the early favourite to be crowned King of the Castle.

“We price the former EastEnders funnyman at 10/3 to scoop first place, while Giovanna Fletcher (4/1), Vernon Kay (9/2) and Jordan North (9/2) could push him close.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

