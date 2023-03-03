This Morning viewers were divided over Alison Hammond on today’s show (March 3).

Taking to Twitter, some This Morning viewers felt that Alison had made the show all about her.

This comes after she and co-host Dermot O’Leary discussed Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway prank on her last Saturday.

Fans also picked up on the host discussing her BAFTAs hosting gig in last Friday’s episode of This Morning.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning discussing Ant and Dec’s prank on her during the Saturday Night Takeaway episode (Credit: ITV)

Alison on This Morning

Speaking about the star, one person tweeted: “Alison stealing the limelight once again! It’s all about Alison!! #ThisMorning.”

A second wrote: “More self indulgence from Alison!#thismorning.”

“ITV are really getting their money’s worth milking the Ant & Dec prank on Hammond #ThisMorning,” another added.

A fourth user said: “Friday’s are always about Alison… last week the BAFTAs, this week Saturday Night Takeaway. I don’t dislike the woman but when is this obsession with her being on TV 24/7 going to end #ThisMorning.”

However, a fifth person wrote: “@thismorning gotcha! Ant and Dec on @AlisonHammond. Loved it #ThisMorning.”

Another gushed: “That was brilliant with Alison last week.”

Ant and Dec scared Alison Hammond on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Alison on Saturday Night Takeaway

Alison was pranked by Ant and Dec by scaring her in a ‘haunted’ hotel on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenter thought she was spending the night in a hotel for a work trip.

Speaking about the prank on This Morning, Alison said that she “almost had a heart attack”.

She continued: “It slowly registered to me that it was Ant and Dec and I just couldn’t believe it, I was kind of relieved as well because it meant that I didn’t have to stay in that hotel.”

Alison went on to say: “I’ve done a celebrity haunted mansion, they did a ouija board and I did not like it.”

