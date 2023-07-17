This Morning viewers distracted by Alison Hammond’s appearance today as they spot ‘change’

This Morning viewers have spotted a difference in Alison Hammond’s appearance today (July 17).

Taking to Instagram ahead of today’s show, the presenter shared a new snap with co-host Dermot O’Leary. Furthermore, while many were focused on the episode’s discussions, more fans couldn’t help but notice Alison‘s hair new do.

Alison Hammond hosted This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and a new hair do (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers distracted by Alison Hammond’s appearance

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Wow!! Doesn’t @AlisonHammond look amazing today!! That shorter hair style is gorgeous!! #thismorning.”

Alison Hammond, your new hair looks amazing.

A second wrote: “#ThisMorning @AlisonHammond #alisonhammond #haircut #slay #beautiful. Wow stunning hair style!”

Furthermore, another added: “@AlisonHammond, your new hair looks amazing. Really suits you! @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Sharing a picture with Alison, Dermot wrote today: “Happy Monday! Join us on @thismorning as we celebrate 75 years of Sooty & Sweep and @joepasqualeofficial joins us!”

Alison looked stunning as she rocked a black plisse top and trouser set with a thin, light green jacket.

Dermot also kept it smart casual with a black top, grey-brown trousers and suede shoes.

This Morning won’t be airing on Thursday (July 20) (Credit: ITV)

This Morning off air

Due to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, This Morning will be taken off air on Thursday (July 20).

In addition, Loose Women will also be taken off air for the sports coverage. Taking to Twitter, the Loose Women account wrote: “As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here are all the details you need for this week.”

However, some fans weren’t too pleased by the news with one writing: “No need for messing with daily schedules constantly. I presume this is only the start of it.”

A second said: “Shouldn’t have sport on ITV1. Why can’t it just go on the sports channels? That’s what it’s there for. ”

Furthermore, another added: “OMG. Devastated!”

