Alison Hammond issues apology to This Morning viewers as guest ‘swears’ during ‘cringe’ segment

One viewer called it a "waste of airtime"

By Amelia Ward

Alison Hammond has issued an apology to This Morning viewers after a guest’s remark on live TV.

The ITV presenter was speaking to the ‘world’s last leprechaun whisperer’, Kevin Woods, as part of a St Patrick’s Day segment.

Joined by co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison was catching up with Kevin after the pair first met four years ago in Ireland.

Dermot, Alison Hammond and Kevin Woods laughing on This Morning
Alison and Dermot interviewed ‘leprechaun whisperer’, Kevin Woods (Credit: ITV)

Kevin even brought one of the mythical creatures with him in a bag – but it managed to escape just before we could catch a glimpse!

As it scrambled out of the bag, out of sight, Kevin may have muttered that it was a “wee fecker”.

After showing viewers the enigmatic leprechaun’s shoes and jacket, Alison thanked Kevin for being on the show.

Alison Hammond on This Morning

She then apologised for any bad language viewers may have heard.

The 48-year-old said: “Can I just say thank you so much for coming, and we just want to say apologies if there was any bad language whatsoever.”

Dermot O'Leary bites his lip on This Morning
Dermot noticed Kevin’s comment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Kevin asked: “Did I say something bad?”

Alison replied: “Well I don’t believe you did, I’m just apologising just in case you did.”

The segment received mixed reviews from viewers, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“What a bloody stupid waste of airtime,” one complained. “Switched over.”

Well I don’t believe you did, I’m just apologising just in case you did.

Another added: “Please cut to the ads #thismorning – cringe.”

Others were more in the spirit.

One viewer tweeted: “This was brilliant to watch. Was hoping to see Darby O’Gill pop out. Having said that, I wouldn’t mess with any forts in Ireland!”

“This was hilarious,” someone else wrote. “When he opened the bag to reveal the shoes I spat my coffee out!”

Alison Hammond posing for photos
Alison has just been confirmed to join the Great British Bake Off (Credit: Splash News)

Another gushed: “This man was delightfully bonkers. Best TV I’ve seen in a while.”

Alison Hammond news

Bake Off bosses revealed today that Alison will host the next series, alongside Noel Fielding.

She will replace Little Britain creator Matt Lucas.

Taking to their social media account, the Channel 4 series announced: “BAKING NEWS. We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals heartbreaking ‘wish’ following devastating loss

