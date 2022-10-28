This Morning favourite Alison Hammond has revealed that she’d like to look after more children.

It comes after the star discussed a cute detail about her son’s personal life.

The 47-year-old is known for being a loving and funny character. It’s why some people might be shocked to find out she only has one child, 17-year-old Aidan.

Alison has recently said, however, she wants to look after more children. With Aidan almost 18-years-old and potentially set to fly the nest soon, she’s been musing over the possibility of becoming a grandmother.

It’s a possibility she’s rather happy about.

This Morning star Alison Hammond on her son

In a previous interview with OK!, Alison opened up about some motherly regrets she had.

“I wish I’d banged out two [children] at the same time,” she told the publication. “As soon as I had Aidan I went straight on contraception because the doctors encourage you to.

“I wish I hadn’t listened and just banged another baby out then.”

Alison Hammond has expressed some of her desires amid son Aidan’s ascension to adulthood (Credit: YouTube)

So, it’s understandable that as Aidan nears adult age, Alison has babies on the brain. This desire has been exacerbated by Aiden bringing girls home who he insists are just his friends.

Alison explained during an appearance on Grace Keeling’s Saving Grace podcast: “There’s been a couple of times with his girlfriends – friends who are girls, he says. I just hope any girl is nice and kind – and not pregnant. But I would like another child and I’d be happy to look after it.

“They could have the baby and go about and do what you wanna do and I’ll look after it.”

Despite her desires, Alison is more concerned about her son’s wellbeing than about him fathering a child. She added: “My son is so beautiful. I just want him to be happy ultimately.

“I want somebody kind who respects him and someone who’s just nice.”

Alison has some concerns about son Aidan

The presenter, in spite of her hopes for Aidan, also has some concerns regarding him. Alison explained that when it comes to Aidan finding a potential girlfriend, she’s scared that whoever that girl is might not understand him.

She said: “It’s gonna need to be someone who’s quite patient who can tidy up after him in the mornings. He’s a bit rough in the bathroom – he leaves his towels on the floor.

“But he’s kind, really nice and funny. So I need someone who’s gonna compliment that, really.

Alison told podcast host GK Barry about some of the encounters she’s had with Aidan’s female friends (Credit: YouTube)

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a bit ugly or larger – he’s used to larger women. Just someone who’s gonna love him unconditionally like I do.”

As a single mum, Alison has spent much of her time solely with Aidan. Aidan’s dad is Alison’s ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. Alison and Aidan live outside of the limelight in Alison’s home city Birmingham.

Alison spoke further about her concerns for Aidan and his potential girlfriend. She said: “I just hope I get on with the woman because obviously I want to be part of this child’s life.”

The presenter also revealed that one of Aidan’s female friends accidentally damaged part of their home. She relayed the information to podcast host GK Barry.

“In fact, he had a girl over the other day and she really can’t drive because she drove into my gate,” she confessed. “You know, you’re like, ‘Oh God, I’ve got to still be nice, it’s his girlfriend. But I was absolutely fuming.”

Alison explained the girl later apologised to her but that she told her not to worry about it. “These things happen,” the star texted to her.

