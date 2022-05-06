This Morning host Alison Hammond announced some big career news today – despite admitting that she was unsure whether or not she could say anything.

The 47-year-old made the announcement at the beginning of today’s edition of This Morning (Friday, May 6).

Alison made the announcement today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

During the opening of today’s show, Alison made a big announcement.

Despite not knowing whether she was allowed to talk about it, Alison did so anyway.

“Happy Friday my lovely viewers. I’ve done something fun,” Alison said at the beginning of the show.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s devastating break-ups behind sunny This Morning smile

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it,” she continued.

“Basically, I have a book coming out. Go on my Instagram and you’ll find out all about it,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond news

The 47-year-old posted a short video promoting her new children’s book on Instagram on Wednesday (May 4).

Alison’s new book – Black in Time – looks at some of the black people who have helped “shape the world we live in”.

“The people in this book should be totally famous for all the amazing things they’ve done and the incredible people they’ve paved the way for,” she says in the video.

“Introducing my new children’s book, BLACK IN TIME!” Alison captioned the post.

“From sportspeople to scientists, activists to musicians, politicians to writers, we’re going to meet a whole bunch of AWESOME Black people who have helped shape the world we live in,” she continued.

“I’ll also introduce you to people making waves right here and now!”

Black in Time will be released on June 9.

Alison has a new book coming out (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Alison’s fans and followers took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.

“Alison!! This is amazing!! Well done love!!” one said.

“I can’t wait for people to go on this fabulous journey with you Ali. Proud of you for this,” another wrote.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

“I wish this book was available when my kids were young congrats,” a third said.

“Wonderful idea Alison, about time that a book like this is written. Perfect!!” another commented.

“Congratulations Alison and I wish you the very best of luck with it,” a fifth said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.